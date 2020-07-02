Unitize Blockchain Conference Reveals Additional Speakers and Finalized Agenda

Brian Brooks, Acting Comptroller of the Currency at the OCC, and Multi-Platinum Artist Akon among the latest additions to an already packed schedule

SAN FRANCISCO, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unitize , the collaborative online blockchain event organized by San Francisco Blockchain Week and Blockshow, has revealed its final agenda details and added a number of new high-profile speakers. Designed to bring the blockchain community together to cap off the progress that has been made this year to date and foster further collaboration for the remainder of 2020, the highly-anticipated event takes place on July 6th - 10th, 2020 and is free to attend.

Created by the team behind the hugely successful San Francisco Blockchain Week and BlockShow events, Unitize will see blockchain-industry pioneers, regulators, policymakers, and investors gather to discuss an array of topics under a number of distinct tracks, including enterprise, regulation, cryptoeconomics, gaming, and more.

In addition to the roster of high-profile speakers already announced, Unitize is today adding some well-known names to the event program. These new additions include Brian Brooks, Acting Comptroller of the Currency at the OCC and the former Chief Legal Officer for Coinbase; CFTC Chairman Heath Tarbert; Denelle Dixon, CEO and Executive Director of the Stellar Development Foundation; Akon, the multi-platinum artist and Co-Founder of Akoin; Olaf Carlson-Wee, Founder and Investor at Polychain Capital; Christian Catalini, Head Economist at Novi and Co-Creator of Libra; Dr. Gavin Wood, Founder of Polkadot and Parity Technologies; Aya Miyaguchi, Executive Director of the Ethereum Foundation; and Juan Benet, the CEO and Founder of Filecoin.

Jonathan Allen, Unitize organizer and Co-founder of San Francisco Blockchain Week, commented, "Unitize is bringing together people from all corners of the blockchain community to engage in a dialogue about what has been achieved so far in 2020 and the areas that need additional focus for the remainder of the year. With that in mind, we've designed the agenda around topics and trends that are the most significant to the industry, with a particular focus on regulatory affairs, enterprise use cases, and decentralized finance (DeFi). With some of the most well-respected voices from the worlds of technology and finance set to take to the stage, Unitize promises to be an event you do not want to miss."

Each day of Unitize will highlight the following topics and more will be added soon:

Global Leaders

Industry Regulation

Enterprise Use Cases

Cryptoeconomics

Gaming

Trading and Exchanges

Gabriel Yang, Co-organizer of Unitize and Head of Strategy at BlockShow, said, "2020 has already proven to be a pivotal year for the blockchain ecosystem in terms of enterprise adoption and the development of tangible use cases. As we look to the second half of the year, we're particularly excited to gather some of the brightest minds in the space for great conversations and to spark some exciting new collaborations. Anyone who is interested in the future of emerging technology and digital assets is sure to find a lot to be interested in at Unitize."

Registration for Unitize is now open at https://unitize.online/

Jonathan Allen and Gabriel Yang, Unitize organizers, are available for interview

About Unitize

Co-organized by San Francisco Blockchain Week and BlockShow, Unitize is a unique online conference that brings some of the biggest and brightest names in the blockchain industry together for a week of collaboration, engagement, and once in a lifetime networking opportunities.

Unitize will take place from July 6-10th, 2020 and is free to attend. Supported by leading figures from throughout the blockchain ecosystem, Unitize will unite the decentralized community for a week of immersive content on timely topics including governance, regulation, security, and more.