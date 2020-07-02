Seacoast Commerce Bank Announces the Hiring of Scott Armstrong, SVP, Director of Specialty Banking

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2020 / Seacoast Commerce Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (OTC PINK:SCBH) today announced the hiring of Scott Armstrong as Senior Vice President and Director of the Seacoast's Specialty Banking Group. Mr. Armstrong will lead a national team of specialty banking industry experts dedicated to serving the needs of businesses and individuals in the Property Management, Homeowners' Association, Community Management, 1031 Exchange, Trust Servicing, and Financial Escrow markets.

"I am excited to bring my years of experience to a financially strong, customer-centric organization which understands the value that responsiveness, uniquely customized solutions, and cutting edge services provide in building long-term partnerships with clients", stated Scott Armstrong. "Seacoast is uniquely positioned to provide 'best in class' levels of service that few banks offer today, while at the same time possessing a suite of products and services that can meet any business needs, regardless of how simple or complex they may be."

Mr. Armstrong brings to Seacoast nearly 30 years of banking experience, including over 15 years overseeing specialty banking teams. Mr. Armstrong's experience includes overseeing specialty banking teams for PFF Bank & Trust, Community Bank, and, most recently, Pacific Premier Bank, where he served as the Director of Specialty Deposits. Mr. Armstrong can be reached by email at sarmstrong@sccombank.com or at (858) 432-5205.

"We are thrilled to have Scott join the Seacoast family and bring not only his expertise in specialty banking, but his vast experience in developing new specialty deposit verticals, building highly productive, quality sales teams, and consistently delivering proven financial results", stated Richard Sanborn, President and CEO.

About Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings: Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Seacoast Commerce Bank. Both the holding company and the bank are headquartered in San Diego, California, with the Bank having five full-service banking branches in California and Nevada, and loan and deposit production offices throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Washington.

For more information on Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, please visit www.scbholdings.com; to learn more about Seacoast Commerce Bank, visit www.sccombank.com, or contact Richard M. Sanborn, President and Chief Executive Officer at (858) 432-7001.

For more information on Seacoast Commerce Bank's specialty banking services, please contact Scott Armstrong, Senior Vice President and Director of Specialty Banking, at (858) 432-5205.

SOURCE: Seacoast Commerce Bank

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/596104/Seacoast-Commerce-Bank-Announces-the-Hiring-of-Scott-Armstrong-SVP-Director-of-Specialty-Banking