Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Mega-Treffer! Diese Silber-Rakete startet voll durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 912613 ISIN: FR0000062671 Ticker-Symbol: 2G3 
Tradegate
02.07.20
12:14 Uhr
14,460 Euro
-0,160
-1,09 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GROUPE GORGE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GROUPE GORGE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,34014,68018:27
14,34014,72018:27
Actusnews Wire
02.07.2020 | 18:12
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GROUPE GORGE: Half-year report on the liquidity contract

Under the liquidity contract granted by GROUPE GORGE to brokerage firm Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account on 30 June 2020:

  • Number of GROUPE GORGE shares: 5,579
  • Cash balance: €41,400.23

During the first half of 2020, a total of:

PURCHASE70,706 shares €1,034,272.091,334 transactions
SELL70,031 shares €1,021,734.591,144 transactions

As at 31 December 2019, the most recent update, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

  • Number of GROUPE GORGE shares: 4,404
  • Cash balance: €53,937.73

For the record, at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

  • Number of GROUPE GORGE shares: 10,000
  • Cash balance: €75,000
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nJxxlZibl5ebmm9yYpVml2WZbpeXm2mdbZKdxmOda8yVaJuWxmljaceZZm9llmZr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-64115-groupe-gorge_half-year-report-on-the-liquidity-contract-06302020.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
GROUPE GORGE-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.