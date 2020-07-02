GROUPE GORGE: Half-year report on the liquidity contract

Under the liquidity contract granted by GROUPE GORGE to brokerage firm Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account on 30 June 2020:
- Number of GROUPE GORGE shares: 5,579
- Cash balance: €41,400.23
During the first half of 2020, a total of:
|PURCHASE
|70,706 shares
|€1,034,272.09
|1,334 transactions
|SELL
|70,031 shares
|€1,021,734.59
|1,144 transactions
As at 31 December 2019, the most recent update, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:
- Number of GROUPE GORGE shares: 4,404
- Cash balance: €53,937.73
For the record, at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:
- Number of GROUPE GORGE shares: 10,000
- Cash balance: €75,000
