Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of June 30, 2020:

- 3,001 shares

- €9,455,165.14

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 3,554

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 3,404

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 201,249 shares for €41,848,983.41

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 208,235 shares for €44,258,896.49

It is reminded that, as of December 31, 2019, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

- 9,987 shares

- €7,056,821.31

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,576

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,540

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 97,060 shares for €19,214,990.27

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 93,499 shares for €18,642,964.51

It is also reminded that at the time of the implementation of the contract, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

- 14,000 shares

- €6,135,798.16

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 331,000 employees, based in 80 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process.This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence.

In 2019, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,355 million (US$ 6 billion, based on €1 $1.12) and net profit of €400 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since 2015 and the FTSE4Good Index since 2018 and also the Ethibel Sustainability Excellence Europe index (confirmed in 2019).

For more information: www.teleperformance.com

Follow us on Twitter @teleperformance

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in

EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in

EUR Total 3,554 201,249 41,848,983.41 3,404 208,235 44,258,896.49 2/1/2020 14 684 149,925.96 3/1/2020 11 500 109,200.00 6/1/2020 57 2,050 442,984.50 18 700 152,278.00 7/1/2020 2 168 36,576.96 21 1,100 240,900.00 8/1/2020 2 200 43,660.00 51 4,000 884,200.00 9/1/2020 4 100 22,180.00 17 1,000 224,900.00 10/1/2020 36 1,700 378,080.00 3 181 40,379.29 13/01/2020 7 400 88,440.00 9 419 93,319.68 14/01/2020 19 700 154,980.00 15 500 111,440.00 15/01/2020 37 1,412 315,158.40 16/01/2020 15 688 155,137.12 17/01/2020 35 1,500 341,595.00 20/01/2020 10 500 113,200.00 21/01/2020 26 1,200 272,256.00 4 400 90,920.00 22/01/2020 45 1,900 435,385.00 23/01/2020 20 1,000 228,100.00 24/01/2020 15 1,100 254,100.00 27/01/2020 32 1,600 367,184.00 28/01/2020 55 1,900 433,580.00 14 800 184,944.00 29/01/2020 3 131 30,097.25 51 1,700 393,788.00 30/01/2020 26 1,269 292,301.46 23 1,100 255,497.00 31/01/2020 109 3,992 914,726.88 15 600 140,118.00 3/2/2020 55 2,800 647,248.00 4/2/2020 3 100 23,100.00 9 400 93,320.00 5/2/2020 5 200 46,500.00 18 1,200 281,880.00 6/2/2020 11 600 140,460.00 15 1,100 260,722.00 7/2/2020 22 900 212,580.00 2 100 23,820.00 10/2/2020 18 1,100 259,160.00 5 300 70,959.00 11/2/2020 45 1,746 415,041.66 12/2/2020 27 2,606 618,143.20 10 216 51,885.36 13/02/2020 10 294 69,678.00 30 1,429 342,745.65 14/02/2020 12 335 80,540.70 30 923 223,430.61 17/02/2020 2 200 48,300.00 6 237 57,555.45 18/02/2020 53 2,303 561,079.89 34 1,500 368,160.00 19/02/2020 37 1,697 413,660.72 26 1,400 343,896.00 20/02/2020 46 3,621 875,594.01 21 813 199,558.98 21/02/2020 73 8,956 2,056,566.28 97 10,227 2,425,026.24 24/02/2020 140 5,900 1,386,500.00 13 1,900 448,438.00 25/02/2020 94 6,548 1,523,588.64 62 2,369 561,381.93 26/02/2020 87 3,600 819,504.00 104 5,545 1,286,495.45 27/02/2020 105 5,600 1,284,584.00 22 1,300 302,757.00 28/02/2020 170 7,156 1,582,907.20 20 625 139,918.75 2/3/2020 38 1,144 248,808.56 171 7,477 1,674,848.00 3/3/2020 98 4,298 999,671.82 4/3/2020 34 1,826 432,305.50 5/3/2020 47 2,800 653,772.00 2 10 2,382.00 6/3/2020 124 5,315 1,207,674.30 2 200 45,980.00 9/3/2020 140 10,585 2,258,309.75 32 2,600 559,286.00 10/3/2020 21 1,006 208,885.84 31 1,615 346,772.80 11/3/2020 87 4,894 1,003,172.12 22 1,000 210,200.00 12/3/2020 120 7,000 1,322,440.00 13/03/2020 28 1,700 294,287.00 33 1,700 299,880.00 16/03/2020 85 5,000 809,150.00 53 3,000 496,470.00 17/03/2020 51 3,100 488,033.00 43 2,100 350,700.00 18/03/2020 68 3,000 461,310.00 82 4,200 679,014.00 19/03/2020 80 3,200 510,112.00 61 3,700 632,330.00 20/03/2020 26 571 98,948.59 19 1,300 235,274.00 23/03/2020 102 5,829 944,064.84 21 700 123,480.00 24/03/2020 13 400 61,820.00 81 3,900 648,531.00 25/03/2020 81 4,400 712,404.00 7 300 52,869.00 26/03/2020 24 1,600 249,056.00 40 2,566 422,722.84 27/03/2020 19 700 115,283.00 44 4,234 736,292.60 30/03/2020 7 400 69,600.00 2 200 35,800.00 31/03/2020 95 5,499 1,040,905.71 1/4/2020 99 3,900 707,811.00 2/4/2020 28 2,600 462,124.00 1 56 10,360.00 3/4/2020 63 3,000 519,450.00 6/4/2020 43 2,800 493,136.00 7/4/2020 48 4,150 766,878.50 8/4/2020 39 1,994 379,278.74 9/4/2020 58 3,800 758,746.00 14/04/2020 70 4,415 925,384.00 15/04/2020 99 5,000 980,900.00 16/04/2020 36 3,312 624,411.36 17/04/2020 74 4,600 901,600.00 20/04/2020 4 200 39,920.00 21/04/2020 68 2,200 420,156.00 22/04/2020 8 600 113,310.00 21 1,200 234,240.00 23/04/2020 4 200 37,680.00 44 2,400 471,072.00 24/04/2020 21 1,600 304,800.00 27/04/2020 23 1,200 225,360.00 2 175 34,125.00 28/04/2020 13 1,000 193,800.00 29/04/2020 41 5,000 1,041,000.00 4/5/2020 18 1,000 199,160.00 14 1,200 245,364.00 5/5/2020 20 2,000 417,000.00 6/5/2020 78 4,932 1,055,743.92 7/5/2020 38 3,053 676,361.62 8/5/2020 55 3,460 787,115.40 11/5/2020 43 2,800 615,160.00 12/5/2020 59 2,656 575,581.76 13/05/2020 39 2,344 500,186.16 14/05/2020 12 800 168,160.00 15 800 171,360.00 18/05/2020 74 6,000 1,333,080.00 19/05/2020 30 2,800 608,720.00 20/05/2020 17 1,200 256,080.00 7 630 137,743.20 21/05/2020 26 1,970 435,429.10 22/05/2020 21 1,600 359,360.00 25/05/2020 14 600 136,320.00 26/05/2020 50 5,061 1,156,134.84 27/05/2020 47 2,066 456,441.38 28/05/2020 7 934 203,555.96 61 3,900 875,199.00 29/05/2020 29 3,800 813,542.00 1/6/2020 33 3,400 750,516.00 2/6/2020 35 2,600 582,634.00 3/6/2020 6 600 131,760.00 7 600 136,320.00 4/6/2020 19 1,000 228,480.00 5/6/2020 8 800 184,640.00 8/6/2020 54 4,000 880,320.00 3 200 44,480.00 9/6/2020 26 2,400 516,960.00 10/6/2020 40 1,800 395,280.00 11/6/2020 30 3,000 635,190.00 12/6/2020 93 5,600 1,136,912.00 78 5,600 1,168,720.00 15/06/2020 33 2,600 533,650.00 33 2,600 550,368.00 16/06/2020 81 3,200 694,080.00 17/06/2020 2 400 88,080.00 19/06/2020 2 1,267 272,785.10 9 600 132,720.00 22/06/2020 1 200 43,040.00 7 257 56,311.27 23/06/2020 31 2,643 582,807.93 24/06/2020 28 3,200 691,616.00 25/06/2020 22 1,200 254,076.00 32 3,569 777,221.13 26/06/2020 3 200 44,880.00 51 3,431 771,426.04 30/06/2020 11 1,200 268,080.00 5 200 45,120.00

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200702005477/en/

Contacts:

Teleperformance