Under the liquidity contract entered into between Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of June 30, 2020:
- 3,001 shares
- €9,455,165.14
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 3,554
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 3,404
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 201,249 shares for €41,848,983.41
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 208,235 shares for €44,258,896.49
It is reminded that, as of December 31, 2019, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:
- 9,987 shares
- €7,056,821.31
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,576
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,540
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 97,060 shares for €19,214,990.27
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 93,499 shares for €18,642,964.51
It is also reminded that at the time of the implementation of the contract, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:
- 14,000 shares
- €6,135,798.16
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP
Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 331,000 employees, based in 80 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process.This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence.
In 2019, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,355 million (US$ 6 billion, based on €1 $1.12) and net profit of €400 million.
Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since 2015 and the FTSE4Good Index since 2018 and also the Ethibel Sustainability Excellence Europe index (confirmed in 2019).
Teleperformance