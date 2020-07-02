Quantzig, a leader in delivering scalable analytics solutions and data science services, today announced the completion of its recent article on ad inventory optimization and its business benefits.

With technologies evolving at a breakneck speed media companies are witnessing a three-fold increase in online media consumption opening new doors for advertisers to reach their target audiences through personalized messages that resonate with their needs. Similar factors have also contributed to the drastic shift in business processes and the growing popularity of ad inventory among media companies.

To analyze the current scenario and challenges facing media companies, our sales analytics experts conducted a detailed analysis centered around investigating the role of ad inventory forecasting, key challenges faced by ad sellers, media companies' overall maturity in adopting new technology, and their plans for the future. As part of this effort, we interviewed C-level executives and stakeholders of leading US media companies to better understand their challenges. Our analysis revealed that despite increasing their focus on the adoption of new technologies, effective ad inventory forecasting and optimization remain an uphill task for the following reasons:

1. Proliferation of consumer touchpoints

2. Increasing demand for personalization of ads

3. Rising advertising and marketing costs

Case in Point: Leading Italian media services provider partnered with Quantzig to reinforce its leadership position in advertising, leveraging the power of ad inventory forecasting

As the first step of its digital transformation journey, a leading media services provider was looking to leverage ad inventory forecasting solutions wanted to better monetize its ad inventory. The client knew that Quantzig's deep experience in transforming businesses through digital disruption would help speed it to its goals. This is when they approached us looking to leverage our ad inventory forecasting solutions to achieve their revenue goals. To help the client achieve their goals, Quantzig's developed and implemented an ad inventory forecasting model that helped them increase the sell-through rate by attracting more advertisers. Request a demo to gain a real-time view of our advanced data analytics platforms.

Notably, Quantzig's ad inventory forecasting solutions can help tackle the biggest challenge facing media companies- improving profits while ensuring better returns on the advertising investments made by the clients.

