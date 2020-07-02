The global sanitizer market is expected to grow by USD 12.59 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period.

The market is driven by an increase in hygiene consciousness. In addition, the introduction of new products is anticipated to boost the growth of the sanitizer market.

Hand sanitizer contains at least 60% of alcohol, which kills most kinds of bacteria, including antibiotic-resistant bacteria and tuberculosis bacteria. Hand sanitizers are recommended when in the absence of soap and water to wash hands. In addition, hand sanitizing is considered to be more effective in fighting against common cold than hand washing. Many such benefits coupled with growing awareness about the importance of hygiene has increased the demand for sanitizing products among consumers, which is fueling the growth of the market.

Major Five Sanitizer Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. operates its business through segments such as Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The company offers 3M Avagard Handrub, 3M Avagard CHG Handrub, and others.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. operates its business through segments such as India, Indonesia, Africa (Including Strength of Nature), and Others. The company offers a wide range of sanitizers such as Godrej protekt.

GOJO Industries Inc.

GOJO Industries Inc. operates its business through segments such as Industrial solutions and Home and school. The company offers PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Soothing Gel, PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Soothing Gel, PURELL Hand Sanitizing Wipes Alcohol Formula, PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Skin Nourishing Gel, PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Foam, and others.

L Brands Inc.

L Brands Inc. operates its business through segments such as Victoria's Secret, Bath Body Works, Victoria's Secret and Bath Body Works International, and Other. The company offers Gentle Foaming Hand Soap, Deep Cleansing Hand Soap Creamy Luxe Hand Soap, Gentle Exfoliating Hand Soap Nourishing Hand Soap, PocketBac Sanitizer, PocketBac Holder, and Older Style PocketBac Holder.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc operates its business through segments such as Health and Hygiene Home. The company offers a range of sanitizer under its brands Dettol and Lysol.

Sanitizer Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Hand Sanitizer

Food contact surface sanitizers

Sanitizer Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

