Jonathan Seller on Going from Ministry to 7 Figure Entrepreneur

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 2 2020 / Jonathan Seller is an entrepreneur and business owner who has his Bachelor's degree in Theology from Moody Bible Institute and his Masters degree from Bethel College. He grew up in Canada until he went to college in Chicago. He hasn't left the United States since. Jonathan worked for over a decade in Full Time Christain Ministry as a Worship Pastor and Church Planter. While he was working full time in the Ministry, he helped plant a church, recorded Christain albums and led worship teams on the weekend. His faith has always been something that he could lean on and has given him the passion for helping others and giving back to the community.

Jonathan now runs two companies, SecondTri Media where he helps build businesses brands online. He also has a second online venture where he helps people invest into Amazon automation. The company AmazonAutoPilots, is a top producing Amazon Automation service provider, Jonathan works with the company by helping customers make a decision and answer their questions related to the service and pair them with the best provider to automate their amazon store. This past year, Jonathan realized that the best passive income is on Amazon. He also realized the value in having multiple sources of income and using his skill sets to do so. Jonathan founded Amazon Auto Pilots in February 2020 and wants people to know that having a passive income doesn't have to take up any of their free time. Jonathan documents his journey going from skeptic to investor on his website where he helps connect investors to have their very own Amazon store. His videos are authentic and have led to many investors to discuss the best possible options for their Amazon automation investment.

Jonathan's biggest accomplishments come from both his work in ministry and his digital marketing company. He has recorded a number of albums opening for Christain artists like Chris Tomlin and Matt Maher. He has also had a tremendous amount of success with his digital marketing company, SecondTri Media, which has continuously grown substantially every year. Each chapter of Jonathan's life has taught him something different and he has used all of his learned experiences to better service and make an impact for his customer and others around him.

Jonathan Seller made the leap to leave the stability of full time Ministry and entered the dangerous and unpredictable world of entrepreneurship in 2019. This only led him to the realization that a 6 figure income is just the starting point. Jonathan acknowledges the fact that leaving a 9-5 can be difficult because you are giving up the comforts of a predictable environment and income. The journey or entrepreneurship requires that one forgoes the comforts provided to you by a W-2 and enter the wild ride of the ups and downs of entrepreneurship. To follow along with Jonathan Seller's journey, click here.

