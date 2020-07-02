The Beard Guy: Norman and Hayden Farrar Introduce New Community-Focused Podcast

INNISFIL, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2020 / "I Know This Guy," a podcast created by noted self-made entrepreneur, Norman Farrar, and his son, Hayden, has recently gone live. Through this community-focused podcast, Norman and Hayden plan to bring together their different skills and expertise along with captivating real-life stories of interesting people they have met in their lives.

Norman Farrar is an Amazon, e-commerce, and online market expert as well as a branding expert with 20 years of experience. He is also an avid podcaster and an international public speaker who is passionate about mentoring and coaching people with any level of experience. He is currently dedicated to using all the wisdom and insights he has gained through the years to help business owners develop a strong support network that can enable them to achieve their highest potential.

"Over the years, I have met all kinds of people and have earned myself a few titles along the way. Call me an international speaker, The Beard Guy, and a business coach cum serial entrepreneur. It is these conversations that laid down the foundation of my podcast. In the new podcast, I explore my vast network and connections acquired over time to find captivating stories behind the lives of everyday people," Norman mentioned.

In this podcast, Norman discusses his guests' successes, their failures, and everything in between that has contributed to who they are now. The objective of the show is to find the varied perspectives of people from different backgrounds along with their stories and advice for good living.

A freelance musician, Hayden Farrar is the producer of the show. His experience as a touring musician brings vital elements into the podcast. The show has a community-based approach, and every guest is a referral from a previous guest. To build further on this model, the show extends to a private Facebook group. This private FB group not only supports the podcast and gives bonus materials to members, but efforts are on to cultivate a platform where people can discuss the show.

About I Know This Guy

Norman Farrar is a serial entrepreneur who provides online marketing and managed e-commerce solutions for brands. Since the early 1990s, Norman has focused on helping entrepreneurs optimize their operations and unlock the potential of their businesses.

