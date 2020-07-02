Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2020) - TNR Gold Corp. (TSXV: TNR) ("TNR", "TNR Gold" or the "Company") is responding to a request from the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC"), following recent trading activity in its common shares. The Company is not aware of any corporate developments or other reason for the recent increase in market activity, and there has been no material change or information to report under applicable securities laws that would account for recent unusual trading activity in its common shares.

"The times in which we find ourselves bring the mining industry face to face with some particular challenges, but it is within which lies the opportunity of embracing gold's unique value through which it reminds us of its ultimate purpose; its solid, dependable reliability throughout uncertain times that makes it such an ultimate hedge. TNR Gold's strategy with the Shotgun Gold Project is to attract a partnership with one of the major gold mining companies. The Company is actively introducing the project to interested parties," commented Kirill Klip, Executive Chairman of TNR. "We may be at the beginning of a great discovery. There is a clear path on how to move this project forward using the geological and geophysical research currently available to target drilling to expand the resource and form the basis of a preliminary economic analysis. The next step is to acquire a partner that shares our vision and recognizes the growth potential and value to be added to the Shotgun project over time."

Kirill Klip continued, "We are building the green energy metals and gold company. Energy rEVolution requires secure supply lines of the critical strategic metals like copper and lithium. Our forward-thinking approach allows us to integrate our company into the international capital markets and mining industry in order to accelerate the development of Shotgun Gold Project and extend our royalty portfolio in Green Energy Metals, potentially adding to our core royalty holdings on the Los Azules Copper Project with McEwen Mining and the Mariana Lithium Project under the management of Ganfeng Lithium."

ABOUT TNR GOLD CORP.

TNR Gold Corp. is working to become the green energy metals royalty and gold company.

Over the past twenty-four years, TNR, through its lead generator business model, has been successful in generating high-quality exploration projects around the globe. With the Company's expertise, resources and industry network, it identified the potential of the Los Azules Copper Project in Argentina and now holds a 0.36% NSR Royalty on the entire project, which is being developed by McEwen Mining Inc.

In 2009, TNR founded International Lithium Corp. ("ILC"), a green energy metals company that was made public through the spin-out of TNR's energy metals portfolio in 2011. ILC holds interests in lithium projects in Argentina, Ireland and Canada.

TNR retains a 1.8% NSR Royalty on the Mariana Lithium Project in Argentina. ILC has a right to repurchase 1.0% of the NSR Royalty on the Mariana Lithium Project, of which 0.9% relates to the Company's NSR Royalty interest. The Company would receive $900,000 on the completion of the repurchase. The project is currently being advanced in a joint venture between ILC and Ganfeng Lithium International Co. Ltd.

TNR provides significant exposure to gold through its 90% holding in the Shotgun Gold porphyry project in Alaska. The project is located in Southwestern Alaska near the Donlin Gold project, which is being developed by Barrick Gold and Novagold Resources Inc.

The Company's strategy with Shotgun Gold Project is to attract a joint venture partnership with one of the gold major mining companies. The Company is actively introducing the project to interested parties.

At its core, TNR provides significant exposure to gold, copper and lithium through its holdings in Alaska (the Shotgun Gold porphyry project) and Argentina (the Los Azules Copper and the Mariana Lithium projects) and is committed to the continued generation of in-demand projects, while diversifying its markets and building shareholder value.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Kirill Klip

Executive Chairman

www.tnrgoldcorp.com

For further information concerning this news release please contact +1 604-229-8129

