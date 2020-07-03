The global curcumin market size is expected to grow by USD 32.11 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9%. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the therapeutic properties of curcumin. In addition, the increase in demand for products that combat the signs of aging is anticipated to boost the growth of the curcumin market.

Curcumin is highly popular among consumers because of its anti-oxidation, anti-inflammatory, and anti-cancer therapeutic properties. These properties make curcumin quite useful in several end-user industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and personal care. Curcumin helps in regulating various transcription factors of the body, such as protein kinases, cytokines, redox status, adhesion molecules, and enzymes. Curcumin also has anti-inflammatory properties and mitigates the possibility of inflammation caused by diseases. Curcumin also supports the prevention and cure of chronic pro-inflammatory diseases. Curcumin is also considered to be helpful in the treatment of cancer. It is observed in various studies that curcumin can provide therapeutic effects, such as antiplatelet, antitumor, and hepatoprotective activities, chiefly against skin, prostate, pancreas, liver, head, neck, ovary, and lung cancer. Such properties are expected to drive the curcumin market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Curcumin Companies:

Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd.

Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd. has business operations under various segments, such as health and nutrition, food ingredients, and flavors and fragrances. The company's key offerings includes BCM-95 (CURCUGREEN), which is a bioavailable formulated curcumin.

Biomax Life Sciences Ltd.

Biomax Life Sciences Ltd. operates its business through various segments, such as weight management, antioxidants, eye health, standardized herbal extracts, bone health, cosmetic ingredients, diabetic care, and natural colors. The company offers curcumin for antioxidants and curcumin based natural colors.

HINDUSTAN MINT AGRO PRODUCTS Pvt Ltd.

HINDUSTAN MINT AGRO PRODUCTS Pvt Ltd. has business operations under various segments, such as mint products, essential oils, aromatic chemicals, herbal extracts, phyto-chemicals, spices oils, and agro products. The company deals with the manufacture and export of curcumin across the world.

SV Agrofood

SV Agrofood operates its business through various segments, such as herbal extracts, essential oils, carrier oils, organic products, nutreceutical ingredients, and fruits and vegetable powder. The company offers curcuma amada rhizome extract and curcuma longa rhizome powder.

Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd. has business operations under various segments, such as industrial products, industrial services, and consumer products. The company offers 95% curcumin and curcumin for industrial applications.

Curcumin Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Pharmaceutical

Food

Cosmetics

Others

Curcumin Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

South America

