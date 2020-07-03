Six Of The Best UK Honeymoon Trips For 2020 On Expedia

- In 2020, an estimated SIX MILLION wedding-related holidays were cancelled or postponed.

- With travel restrictions still in place abroad, three quarters of Brits state they wanted to explore the UK more in 2020.

- As lavish weddings are downsized to now-legal intimate nuptials, Expedia shares six alternative staycation honeymoons for newlyweds to consider.

LONDON, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Expedia's recent Summer of Britain study has shown nearly a quarter (23%) of coronavirus-affected trips booked in 2020 were to celebrate special occasions. Of this, 82% were wedding related, equating to an estimated six million British travellersi. What is meant to be a special time of the year for couples and their loved ones is now arguably one of the most stressful. Couples around the world have been left in limbo about what to do about their special day and while many are postponing to 2021, others have decided to downsize to a more modest ceremony to suit the latest government guidelines.

This decision isn't relevant to the wedding ceremony alone, it also affects plans for a lavish honeymoon. Expedia's research has found that of the cancelled trips, 1 in 10 were honeymoons. With the average cost of a honeymoon reported to be £4,645 by wedding planning website Hitched.co.ukii, it's clear a post-wedding getaway is seen as a special trip, one where there is no holding back on expenses. Now, with travel advisories and quarantine rules, it might not be the summer to experience a once-in-a-lifetime safari or enjoy a Californian coastal drive.

All is not lost, however. A huge 74% of British travellers say they would like to explore the UK more and there are fantastic options to experience luxury for a fraction of the price, right on your doorstep. Not comprising on romantic rooms or fantastic scenery, Expedia has found the top doppelganger honeymoon destinations in the UK. Swap plans for Lake Como with Lake Windermere or reroute a Big Sur road trip to Northern Ireland's coastline. Plus, each destination is paired with a heavenly honeymoon hotel, so you can get the feeling of going somewhere special with your loved one, without leaving the UK.

Portofino, Italy > Fowey, Cornwall

Planning on Portofino, Italy? If you still fancy a picturesque port with coloured houses set upon coastal hills, try Fowey. Packed with quaint narrow streets and independent shops, Fowey, set in Southern Cornwall, is a peaceful place to escape to with your partner.

Stay at: Fowey Harbour Hotel.

California's Highway One > Northern Ireland's Causeway Coastal Route

The drive from San Francisco to Los Angeles is well-known, but another road trip with epic look-out points for envy-inducing photographs is Northern Ireland's Causeway Coastal Route. Kicking off in Belfast, travellers can wind their way through charming villages, through the nine Glens of Antrim and the Causeway Coast, finishing in Derry-Londonderry.

Stay at: The Salthouse.

Maldives > Isles of Scilly

Escape from it all on the Isles of Scilly. English's archipelago on the south coast boasts picturesque beaches with white sandy shores, making it the ultimate getaway for honeymooners. As an alternative activity, visit the Tresco Abbey Garden where the subtropical plants will transport you to miles away from home.

Stay at: Karma St Martin's Hotel.

Lake Como > Lake Windemere

Famous for luxury hotels and romantic scenery, the Italian Lakes are a hotspot for honeymooners, but the English Lake District is just as awe-inspiring. Hop in the car and head to Windermere, where you will find peaceful walks, unspoilt vistas and unforgettable spots for picnic lunches.

Stay at: Cragwood Country House.

Venice > Cambridge

Get the same feeling of being catapulted back in time by sightseeing in a Venetian-style gondola in Cambridge. Seen as one of the must-do's when visiting the historical town of Cambridge, punting along the River Cam allows you to see the ancient buildings of Cambridge University in style. Plus, it's only a short train trip away from London.

Stay at: Gonville Hotel.

Florence > Bath

Switch the River Arno in Florence for the River Avon in Bath and you won't be disappointed. Like the Tuscan countryside to Florence, Bath is not far from the Mendip Hills, so you can get a dose of city life with still feeling like you're close to the countryside.

Stay at: The Gainsborough Bath Spa.

About Expedia's Summer of Britain campaign:

As part of Expedia's Summer of Britain research to understand attitudes towards domestic travel during summer 2020, OnePoll surveyed 2000 respondents from 9th-15th June 2020. The survey was conducted online via the OnePoll website, polling our panel who are paid to participate in surveys. Respondents were targeted on a nationally representative basis for age, gender and region.

