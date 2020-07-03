Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 2 juillet/July 2020) Planet 13 Holdings Inc. Warrants (the "Warrants") have been approved for listing.

Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof, upon exercise at any time after the Issue Date and prior to the Expiry Time, to acquire one (1) Warrant Share upon payment of the Exercise Price of $2.85.

See the Warrant Indenture for full details.

_________________________________

L'inscription des bons de souscription de Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (les «bons de souscription») a été approuvée.

Chaque bon de souscription permet à son détenteur, lors de l'exercice à tout moment après la date d'émission et avant l'heure d'expiration, d'acquérir une (1) action de bon de souscription en payant le prix d'exercice de 2,85 $.

Voir l'acte de garantie pour plus de détails.

Issuer/Émetteur: Planet 13 Holdings Inc. 3JUL2022 Warrants Security Type/Titre: Warrants Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: Le 3 juillet/July 2020 Symbol/Symbole: PLTH.WT.A Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 2 679 500 CUSIP: 72706K 13 5 ISIN: CA72706K 13 5 0 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Exercise Price/Prix d'exercice: CAD $2.85/2,85 $ Expiry Date/date d'expiration: Le 3 juillet/July 2022 Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Odyssey Trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for PLTH.WT.A Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com