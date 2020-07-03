Anzeige
03.07.2020 | 08:04
Tectonic Gold Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, July 2

3 July 2020

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

NOTICE OF AGM

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU) announces that the Company's Report and Accounts for the period ended 30 June 2019 and a Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") have been sent to shareholders. Copies of the Report and Accounts and the Notice of Meeting are also available on the Company's website www.tectonicgold.com

The AGM will take place at 09:00 on 28 July 2020 at Level 13, 20 Bridge Street, Sydney, 2000, Australia.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, shareholders will not be invited to attend the AGM and instead are required to vote via form of proxy.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Tectonic Gold plc
Brett Boynton
Sam Quinn
www.tectonicgold.com
@tectonic_gold		+61 2 9241 7665
AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker
VSA Capital Limited
Andrew Raca - Corporate Finance
Andrew Monk - Corporate Broking
+44 20 3005 5000

Ends

