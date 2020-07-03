The Chinese solar manufacturer has completed the first 10 MWp shipment of 24,700 of its 405 W bifacial solar panels for the 500 MW Ibri 2 PV array in Oman.A Middle Eastern investment consortium has revealed that it has received its first 10 MWp shipment of 405 Wp bifacial solar panels from Chinese panel producer Jolywood for the 500 MW Ibri 2 project in Oman. The consortium - which includes ACWA Power, Gulf Investment Corp., and Alternative Energy Projects - described the delivery as an important "milestone," given the challenges posed by the pandemic. "The arrival of the first shipment of the ...

