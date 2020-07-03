Kemira Oyj: Invitation: Kemira to publish Half-year Financial Report on July 17, 2020

Kemira Oyj
Press Release
July 3, 2020 at 9.00 am (CET+1)
Invitation: Kemira to publish Half-year Financial Report on July 17, 2020
Kemira Oyj will publish its Half-year Financial Report for the period January-June 2020 on Friday, July 17, 2020 around 8.30 am Finnish time (6.30 am UK time).
Webcast for analysts, investors, and media will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, starting at 10.30 am.
The presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on the above-mentioned company website.
You can attend the Q&A session via a conference call. In order to participate in the conference, please call ten minutes before the conference begins:
FI +358 (0)9 7479 0361
SE +46 (0)8 5033 6574
UK +44 (0)330 336 9105
US +1 323 794 2093
Conference id: 8158663
For more information, please contact
Kemira Oyj
Mikko Pohjala, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 838 0709
Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2019, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.7 billion and over 5,000 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.kemira.com