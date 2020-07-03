Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Update on Timing of Full Year Results Announcement 03-Jul-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 3 July 2020 Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Update on Timing of Full Year Results Announcement As previously announced, Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fuller's" or "the Company") had intended to publish its Full Year results for the 52 weeks ended 28 March 2020 today Friday 3 July 2020. However, the auditors have informed us that they will need additional time to complete the formalities of the audit process, which has resulted in a further delay to the results. The delay is a result of the auditors' internal processes, with Grant Thornton continuing to cite the complexities surrounding COVID-19 and related abnormal working arrangements as the reason behind the time taken to complete the audit. Fuller's will now announce a revised date for its Full Year results for the year ended 28 March 2020 shortly. For further information, please contact: Fuller, Smith & Turner P.LC. Simon Emeny, Chief Executive 020 8996 2000 Adam Councell, Finance Director 020 8996 2000 Georgina Wald, Corporate Comms Manager 020 8996 2198 / 07831 299801 Instinctif Partners Justine Warren 020 7457 2010 ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: ACS TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 73554 EQS News ID: 1085525 End of Announcement EQS News Service

