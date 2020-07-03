flatex AG: Streubesitz steigt auf 70%DGAP-News: flatex AG / Schlagwort(e): Kapitalmaßnahme/Transaktion eigene Aktien flatex AG: Streubesitz steigt auf 70%03.07.2020 / 08:30 Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.Corporate News / Frankfurt am Main, 3. Juli 2020Nicht zur Veröffentlichung oder Verteilung in den USA, Australien, Kanada, Japan oder Südafrika oder in einer anderen Jurisdiktion, in der Angebote oder Verkäufe nach geltendem Recht verboten wären.Flatex Streubesitz steigt auf 70%Frankfurt am Main - Nachdem heute die Großaktionäre der flatex AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG111111, Ticker: FTK.GR), die GfBk Gesellschaft für Börsenkommunikation mbH ("GfBk") und die Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA ("Heliad"), heute ihre Absicht bekanntgegeben haben, bis zu 2.300.000 Aktien (ca. 11,7% aller ausstehenden Aktien) im Rahmen einer Privatplatzierung an institutionelle Investoren zu verkaufen, steigt der Streubesitz der flatex AG auf 70%.In diesem Zusammenhang wird Bernd Förtsch, der - direkt und indirekt über die GfBk - ca. 27,7% an flatex besitzt, bis zu 1.800.000 Aktien verkaufen. Heliad, die derzeit ca. 9,8% an flatex hält, wird bis zu 500.000 Aktien veräußern. Herr Förtsch wird nach der Platzierung direkt sowie indirekt mit der GfBk 18,6% der ausstehenden Aktien halten, Heliad wird weiterhin 7,3% halten."Wir danken unseren beiden Großaktionären, die uns in den vergangenen Jahren unterstützt haben. Es ist aus unserer Sicht der richtige Zeitpunkt, die flatex Aktionärsbasis mit zusätzlichen institutionellen Investoren zu erweitern, um den Streubesitz zu erhöhen. Insbesondere ist dies ist ein wichtiger Schritt im Hinblick auf unser Uplisting in den Prime Standard im vierten Quartal 2020 und wird der Liquidität der flatex-Aktien zugutekommen.", sagt Frank Niehage, CEO von flatex."Nach Abschluss der DEGIRO-Transaktion, die wir in den nächsten Wochen erwarten, streben wir mittelfristig 2 Millionen Kunden und 60 Millionen Transaktionen pro Jahr an", sagt Muhamad Chahrour, CFO von flatex. "Die verstärkte Diversifizierung unserer Aktionärsbasis, einschließlich neuer und bestehender institutioneller Investoren, wird unsere Kapitalmarktorientierung unterstützen. So bringen wir unsere Kapitalmarktstory mit unserem kommerziellen Ziel, der führende europäische Online-Broker zu werden, in Einklang."Im Dezember 2019 erwarb flatex bereits 9,4% an DEGIRO für 23,6 Millionen EUR in bar. Nach Abschluss der Übernahme werden die restlichen 90,6% der Anteile erworben und durch eine Kapitalerhöhung gegen Sacheinlage finanziert. In diesem Zusammenhang werden bis zu 7,5 Millionen neue Flatex-Aktien an die derzeitigen DeGiro-Aktionäre unter Ausschluss des Bezugsrechts der bestehenden Aktionäre ausgegeben. Darüber hinaus wird flatex auf einer debt-and-cash-free Basis 36,4 Millionen Euro in bar zahlen. Die DEGIRO-Aktionäre stimmten einem 12-monatigen Lock-up zu.Kontakt: Muhamad Said Chahrour Tel. +49 (0) 69 450001 0 Chief Financial Officer (CFO) ir@flatex.com flatex AG Rotfeder-Ring 7 D-60327 Frankfurt/MainÜber die flatex AGDie flatex AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) betreibt eine der führenden und am schnellsten wachsenden Online-Brokerage-Plattformen Europas. Fortschrittliche, eigenentwickelte Top-Technologie eröffnet den über 350.000 B2C-Kunden kostengünstige Top-Serviceleistungen und gewährleistet die reibungslose Abwicklung von mehr als 12 Millionen papierlos ausgeführten Kundentransaktionen pro Jahr.Im Dezember 2019 verkündete flatex den Erwerb von DeGiro, mit dem man zu einem der größten Online Broker Europas aufsteigen wird. Ziel ist es, bis Ende 2020 mehr als eine Million Kunden mit 50 Millionen Wertpapiertransaktionen jährlich zu betreuen. In einer Zeit der Bankenkonsolidierung, von Niedrigzinsen und Digitalisierung ist flatex damit ideal für weiteres Wachstum positioniert und auf dem Weg, Europas führender Anbieter für Online Retail Brokerage zu werden.DisclaimerThis release may contain forward-looking statements and information, which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by flatex AG may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. flatex assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those anticipated.This publication may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or any other jurisdiction where such an announcement would be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this document or other information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.This publication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the above-mentioned securities in the United States, Germany or any other jurisdiction. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction.The securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States absent registration or in transactions exempt from or not subject to the registration requirements of Securities Act. There will be no public offer of the securities in the United States.In the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and is only directed at persons who (i) are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This document is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document refers is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.In member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA") which have implemented the Prospectus Directive (each, a "Relevant Member State"), this announcement and any offer if made subsequently is directed exclusively at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive ("Qualified Investors"). For these purposes, the expression "Prospectus Directive" means Directive 2003/71/EC (and amendments thereto to the extent implemented in a Relevant Member State) and includes any relevant implementing measure in the Relevant Member State. No action has been taken that would permit an offering of the securities or possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.Kontakt: Muhamad Chahrour CFO & IR flatex AG Rotfeder-Ring 7 D-60327 Frankfurt/Main +49 (0) 69 450001 0 ir@flatex.com03.07.2020 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.deSprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: flatex AG Rotfeder-Ring 7 60327 Frankfurt am Main Deutschland Telefon: +49 (0) 69 450001 0 E-Mail: ir@flatex.com Internet: www.flatex.com ISIN: DE000FTG1111 WKN: FTG111 Indizes: Scale 30 Börsen: Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1085507Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service1085507 03.07.2020