'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on website disclosure of the list of affiliates by 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC 03-Jul-2020 / 08:34 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement on website disclosure of the list of affiliates by "Surgutneftegas" PJSC The list of affiliates of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC as of June 30th, 2020 is published. Website used by the issuer to disclose information: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 Date when the text of the document is published on the website used by the issuer to disclose information: July 03rd, 2020. ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 73555 EQS News ID: 1085549 End of Announcement EQS News Service

