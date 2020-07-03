SAFEGUARDS | Consumer ProductsNO. 098/20
On May 27, 2020 Georgia published Resolution No. 324 of May 25, 2020 on 'Approval of Technical Regulation on Batteries and Battery Waste Management (the Resolution). The Technical Regulation is modeled on Directive 2006/66/EC and its amendments (consolidated version to July 2018 for reference) in the European Union (EU).
The provisions in the Technical Regulation include, inter alia, the following:
- Scope of batteries and accumulators
- Obligations for economic operators - manufacturers (which includes importers), distributors, recyclers, processors and consumers
- Provisions for the use of mercury, lead and cadmium in batteries and accumulators
- Requirements for collection schemes and collection targets
- Registration requirements for manufacturers - by June 1, 2021
- Labeling requirements for batteries, accumulators and battery packs if these contain more than the specified quantity of mercury, cadmium and/or lead
The Resolution will enter into force on September 1, 2020.
Highlights of Articles 2, 4 and 17 of the Technical Regulation are summarized in Table 1.
|Technical Regulation on Battery and Battery Waste Management
Resolution No. 324 of May 25 2020
|Article No/Title
|Highlight
|2 'Scope'
The Technical Regulation applies to all types of batteries and accumulators, regardless of their shape, size, weight, composition and use, except those that are used in the following:
|4 'Prohibition on Placing Batteries and Accumulators on the Market'
Requirements for mercury and cadmium:
Article 4 does not apply to batteries and accumulators installed in vehicles that have been removed from use.
|17 'Labeling'
Batteries, accumulators and battery packs containing more than 5 mg/kg mercury (Hg), 20 mg/kg cadmium (Cd) or 40 mg/kg lead (Pb) are obliged to be marked with the relevant chemical symbol and placed beneath the 'crossed out wheeled bin' symbol (Annex II) as well as occupying at least one-quarter of the area of that symbol.
If the size of the battery, accumulator or battery pack is such that the symbol is smaller than 0.5 cm², a symbol of at least 1 cm² must be printed on the packaging.
Table 1
SGS is committed to providing information about development in regulations for consumer products as complimentary services. Through a global network of laboratories, SGS provides a wide range of services including physical/mechanical testing, analytical testing and consultancy work for technical and non-technical parameters applicable to a comprehensive range of consumer products. Please do not hesitate to contact us for further information.
For enquiries, please contact:
Hingwo Tsang
Global Information and Innovation Manager
t: (+852) 2774 7420
Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!
Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail Industry
© SGS Group Management SA - 2020 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided "as is" and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS' prior written consent.