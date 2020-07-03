Regulatory News:

Vivendi

(Paris:VIV):

Vivendi welcomes the closing of Banijay's acquisition of Endemol Shine Group. The transaction creates the largest international player in audiovisual content production and distribution, with pro-forma annual revenues of approximately €2.7 billion in 2019.

The new combined group has a unique portfolio of audiovisual programs with worldwide appeal, including non-scripted (Big Brother, Master Chef, The Wall, ...) and scripted (Black Mirror, Humans, Tin Star, …) content. It will also be able to capitalize on an unequaled distribution network, thanks to the two entities' complementary geographical presence. It will produce both local and global content.

Vivendi's support for this operation (it now holds 32.9% of the combined group) is part of its ambition to build a world leader in culture, at the crossroads of the entertainment, media and communications industries, and to invest in all forms of content and talent.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has been focused on building a world-class content, media and communications group with European roots. In content creation, Vivendi owns powerful, complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), movies and series (Canal+ Group), publishing (Editis) and mobile games (Gameloft) which are the most popular forms of entertainment content in the world today. In the distribution market, Vivendi has acquired the Dailymotion platform and repositioned it to create a new digital showcase for its content. The Group has also joined forces with several telecom operators and platforms to maximize the reach of its distribution networks. In communications, through Havas. the Group possesses unique creative expertise in promoting free content and producing short formats, which are increasingly viewed on mobile devices. In addition, through Vivendi Village, the Group explores new forms of business in live entertainment, franchises and ticketing that are complementary to its core activities. Vivendi's various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. www.vivendi.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200703005038/en/

Contacts:

Vivendi