Co-writing the new digital economy chapter in 5G era concludes the China Unicom's 2020 International Partners Meeting

HONG KONG, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 600 global partners participated in China Unicom's 15th International Partners Meeting online under the theme "Thrive in Unity. Connect the Future" that explored different ways to leverage the digital economy - the unique ecosystem for building a global collaborative platform under the pandemic.

Focus on innovative cooperation for 5G digital transformation

China Unicom introduced to its global partners that its journey to full digital transformation and its determination for a win-win co-operation under the threat of COVID-19 around the world. The outbreak has accelerated the digitalization of corporate services and online personal consumption, which brought challenges and opportunities for the telecommunication industry transformation.

In his keynote speech "Accelerate the full digital transformation for the win-win 5G era", China Unicom vice president He Biao said the company's innovative eco-system offered a unique advantage to help customers achieve their success. He stressed the company's 5G focus would continue to open the door for 5G application and deeper collaboration among partners that will benefit thousands different industries.

Leveraging on the position of customer trustworthy international information service value creator, He Biao said China Unicom is committed to providing continuous high quality end-to-end integrated services to its global customers. China Unicom currently has 32 branches outside China and over 300 international telecom operators with a long-term partnership, serving over 3,000 multinational corporates, thanks to its "going out" and "bringing in" growth strategy.

At the same time, China Unicom also presented an online awards to its 28 partners for their long-term support.

Introducing multiple killer apps that benefit thousands different industries

In response to the changing societal needs, China Unicom proactively led the revolution by building an online, intelligent, cloud-enabled service network. In the conference, China Unicom showcased the customer highly-recognized smart city big data tools, cloud-based video conferencing for corporate and individual, AI facial recognition, robotics and other applications.

For the commitment of smart city and data analysis, China Unicom and partners can conduct big data analysis to support the government and corporate decision and to enhance its efficiency and accuracy under the emergency situation.

With the network of global partnership that covers over 190 countries, China Unicom is capable of providing safe and high-quality global video communication solutions tailored-made for telecommunication, conferencing, training and emergency command for higher efficiency.

At the same time, China Unicom demonstrated the AI facial recognition and the application of robotics under the pandemic. Equipped with enhanced algorithm, the AI system replaced the traditional manual test for which it can recognize whether an individual with mask had abnormal temperature, as the AI system is embedded with a deep learning system. It enables auto petrol and examination under different scenarios to assist the preventive epidemic measures.

Optimizing global network resources for product enhancement

In the conference, China Unicom demonstrated its high-quality network resources, Internet of Things, cloud-based smart network solutions that covers the globe for 24/7.

Based on its extensive and rich undersea cable resources, China Unicom provides its global partners and multinational corporates a professional and high-quality network service with a competitive cross-border product in a faster and more comprehensive global footprint.

The Product of the year is China Unicom cloud-based network. As a high-quality MPLS-VPN provider, it provides highly-efficient and stable interconnection network that sufficiently protect the customer distribution network. To date, this product covers over 70 interconnection spots in China and over 30 spots outside China via 41 PoPs located outside China for its global customers.

At the same time, China Unicom showed its global connectivity especially in its Asia Pacific capability via global partnership, integration of network resources, standardization of fee and procedures for a unified global internet of things structure. Its 7x24 global team and brand-new safety operating centre provide non-stop network continuity and protection for global customers.

In the digital era, China Unicom will join hands with its global partners to build an open and co-sharing intelligent ecosystem that will thrive in unity and connect the future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1200054/China_Unicom_15th_International_Partners_Meeting_He_Biao.jpg