Vaisala Group: Vaisala's Half Year Financial Report January-June 2020 to be published on July 21, 2020

Vaisala's Half Year Financial Report January-June 2020 to be published on July 21, 2020

Vaisala Corporation will publish its Half Year Financial Report January-June 2020 on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at about 12:00 p.m. (Finnish time). The report will be available at www.vaisala.com/investors. The President and CEO's presentation will be published by 2:00 p.m. on the same day at www.vaisala.com/investors.

Conference call

An English-language conference call for analysts, investors and media will be held on the same day starting at 2:00 p.m. (Finnish time). Numbers for conference call, during which questions may be presented, are:

Finland: +358 9 8171 0310

UK: +44 33 3300 0804

Sweden: +46 8 5664 2651

US: +1 63 1913 1422

PIN: 89149081#

Audiocast

The presentation by Kjell Forsén, President and CEO, can also be followed through a live audiocast at www.vaisala.com/investors starting at 2:00 p.m. A recording will be published at the same address by 4:00 p.m.





Paula Liimatta, Business Controller and Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 580 3521

