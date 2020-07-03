Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
ANSCHNALLEN: Neuer Goldfund in Nevada! Explodiert die Aktie schon heute?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870752 ISIN: FR0000125346 Ticker-Symbol: IIE 
Tradegate
03.07.20
12:27 Uhr
145,85 Euro
-0,05
-0,03 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
INGENICO GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INGENICO GROUP SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
146,00146,1012:47
146,00146,1012:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.07.2020 | 12:05
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

INGENICO GROUP: Q2 and Half-Year 2020 Results Conference Invitation

Nicolas Huss

CEO

is pleased to invite you to our quarterly and half-year results conference on

Wednesday, July 22 at 6pm (Paris time - CET)

  • Webcast

The audio conference and the slides of the presentation will be available online on Ingenico Group's website clicking on the following link:

https://www.ingenico.com/finance

  • Conference call: Password: Ingenico
  • France Toll: +33 (0) 1 70 37 71 66
  • UK Toll: +44 20 3003 2666
  • USA Toll: +1 212 999 6659

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group
@ingenico

For more experts' views, visit our blog



Attachment

  • H1_2020_Results_Invitation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/19501ca0-6476-4b93-b9c4-4e7709c2ed0f)
INGENICO-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.