INGENICO GROUP: Q2 and Half-Year 2020 Results Conference Invitation

Nicolas Huss
CEO
is pleased to invite you to our quarterly and half-year results conference on
Wednesday, July 22 at 6pm (Paris time - CET)
- Webcast
The audio conference and the slides of the presentation will be available online on Ingenico Group's website clicking on the following link:
https://www.ingenico.com/finance
- Conference call: Password: Ingenico
- France Toll: +33 (0) 1 70 37 71 66
- UK Toll: +44 20 3003 2666
- USA Toll: +1 212 999 6659
About Ingenico Group
Ingenico Group
@ingenico
For more experts' views, visit our blog
Attachment
- H1_2020_Results_Invitation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/19501ca0-6476-4b93-b9c4-4e7709c2ed0f)
INGENICO-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de