OL GROUPE: HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT AS OF JUNE 30, 2020

Paris, July 3rd 2020
Half-year liquidity contract statement for OL GROUPE
Under the liquidity contract entered into between OL GROUPE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2020:
- 391,220 shares
- € 58,600.79
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 654
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 501
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 214,535 shares for € 534,716.00
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 165,664 shares for € 436,120.92
------------------------------------------------------------
As a reminder :
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31st 2019 on the liquidity account :
- 342,349 shares
- € 57,391.82
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 533
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 354
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 204,309 shares for € 645,280.23
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 150,944 shares for € 483,802.22
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started :
- 294,516 shares
- € 190,384.17
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Total
|654
|214,535
|534,716.00
|501
|165,664
|436,120.92
|02/01/2020
|3
|1,000
|3,020.00
|-
|-
|-
|03/01/2020
|-
|-
|-
|5
|1,532
|4,672.60
|06/01/2020
|5
|1,000
|3,050.00
|7
|1,999
|6,096.95
|07/01/2020
|-
|-
|-
|1
|800
|2,448.00
|08/01/2020
|5
|500
|1,525.00
|5
|3,200
|9,792.00
|09/01/2020
|5
|500
|1,535.00
|-
|-
|-
|10/01/2020
|2
|1,001
|3,053.05
|1
|1
|3.06
|13/01/2020
|7
|1,000
|3,050.00
|1
|500
|1,535.00
|14/01/2020
|1
|1
|3.06
|4
|1,001
|3,073.07
|15/01/2020
|1
|500
|1,525.00
|-
|-
|-
|16/01/2020
|4
|1,349
|4,087.47
|1
|29
|88.45
|17/01/2020
|2
|501
|1,513.02
|4
|1,002
|3,036.06
|20/01/2020
|-
|-
|-
|8
|1,470
|4,483.50
|21/01/2020
|1
|338
|1,014.00
|-
|-
|-
|22/01/2020
|-
|-
|-
|6
|1,000
|3,030.00
|23/01/2020
|6
|1,000
|3,010.00
|1
|6
|18.18
|24/01/2020
|1
|313
|939.00
|6
|994
|3,011.82
|27/01/2020
|2
|500
|1,500.00
|-
|-
|-
|28/01/2020
|6
|2,000
|5,980.00
|3
|1,510
|4,530.00
|29/01/2020
|-
|-
|-
|5
|2,290
|6,915.80
|30/01/2020
|1
|500
|1,500.00
|-
|-
|-
|31/01/2020
|4
|500
|1,505.00
|8
|2,000
|6,040.00
|03/02/2020
|6
|2,565
|7,695.00
|-
|-
|-
|04/02/2020
|10
|4,506
|13,292.70
|3
|2,000
|6,000.00
|05/02/2020
|5
|2,500
|7,475.00
|5
|3,643
|10,965.43
|06/02/2020
|7
|2,200
|6,600.00
|10
|3,482
|10,480.82
|07/02/2020
|8
|3,000
|8,940.00
|3
|675
|2,031.75
|10/02/2020
|9
|2,190
|6,460.50
|1
|500
|1,485.00
|11/02/2020
|2
|500
|1,480.00
|6
|1,500
|4,485.00
|12/02/2020
|5
|1,477
|4,401.46
|12
|5,700
|17,157.00
|14/02/2020
|1
|1,000
|3,000.00
|6
|4,325
|13,148.00
|17/02/2020
|-
|-
|-
|24
|6,078
|18,781.02
|18/02/2020
|-
|-
|-
|8
|633
|1,949.64
|19/02/2020
|11
|1,500
|4,575.00
|9
|5,200
|15,912.00
|20/02/2020
|7
|2,010
|6,110.40
|-
|-
|-
|21/02/2020
|1
|50
|151.50
|4
|4,000
|12,200.00
|24/02/2020
|33
|7,673
|22,865.54
|-
|-
|-
|25/02/2020
|6
|2,000
|5,860.00
|7
|2,188
|6,476.48
|26/02/2020
|6
|1,293
|3,814.35
|10
|4,012
|11,955.76
|27/02/2020
|11
|2,207
|6,576.86
|-
|-
|-
|28/02/2020
|15
|4,615
|13,429.65
|1
|1,500
|4,410.00
|02/03/2020
|2
|1,385
|4,016.50
|6
|2,500
|7,350.00
|03/03/2020
|-
|-
|-
|12
|5,500
|16,335.00
|04/03/2020
|3
|2,000
|5,960.00
|10
|5,000
|15,050.00
|05/03/2020
|10
|2,000
|5,980.00
|-
|-
|-
|06/03/2020
|14
|5,000
|14,450.00
|-
|-
|-
|09/03/2020
|9
|5,364
|14,000.04
|-
|-
|-
|10/03/2020
|13
|5,781
|14,972.79
|9
|4,089
|11,244.75
|11/03/2020
|13
|3,500
|9,485.00
|7
|1,500
|4,140.00
|12/03/2020
|8
|2,788
|7,137.28
|-
|-
|-
|13/03/2020
|24
|6,931
|16,911.64
|-
|-
|-
|16/03/2020
|21
|6,500
|15,470.00
|-
|-
|-
|17/03/2020
|2
|1,000
|2,160.00
|7
|1,046
|2,395.34
|18/03/2020
|7
|1,000
|2,210.00
|11
|1,454
|3,242.42
|19/03/2020
|-
|-
|-
|14
|3,600
|8,568.00
|20/03/2020
|3
|2,500
|6,025.00
|9
|2,263
|5,521.72
|23/03/2020
|5
|3,501
|8,122.32
|-
|-
|-
|24/03/2020
|3
|1,000
|2,350.00
|1
|37
|91.02
|25/03/2020
|8
|4,052
|9,400.64
|-
|-
|-
|26/03/2020
|1
|347
|798.10
|2
|2,000
|4,680.00
|27/03/2020
|4
|3,000
|6,900.00
|2
|655
|1,526.15
|30/03/2020
|3
|2,870
|6,601.00
|13
|3,545
|8,330.75
|31/03/2020
|3
|1,130
|2,599.00
|-
|-
|-
|01/04/2020
|10
|3,500
|7,910.00
|-
|-
|-
|02/04/2020
|10
|2,000
|4,520.00
|4
|144
|331.20
|03/04/2020
|5
|2,000
|4,500.00
|-
|-
|-
|06/04/2020
|-
|-
|-
|10
|1,000
|2,280.00
|07/04/2020
|1
|1,000
|2,220.00
|-
|-
|-
|08/04/2020
|2
|1,500
|3,300.00
|1
|1,000
|2,280.00
|09/04/2020
|1
|1,000
|2,200.00
|3
|2,000
|4,480.00
|14/04/2020
|3
|1,500
|3,360.00
|8
|1,228
|2,799.84
|15/04/2020
|1
|1,000
|2,200.00
|4
|3,500
|7,840.00
|16/04/2020
|4
|2,806
|6,201.26
|2
|1,000
|2,240.00
|17/04/2020
|2
|1,000
|2,200.00
|3
|2,000
|4,460.00
|20/04/2020
|6
|2,694
|5,899.86
|2
|1,100
|2,431.00
|21/04/2020
|5
|2,000
|4,420.00
|3
|900
|1,989.00
|22/04/2020
|6
|1,500
|3,285.00
|1
|1,286
|2,842.06
|23/04/2020
|5
|583
|1,276.77
|3
|264
|583.44
|24/04/2020
|6
|1,917
|4,198.23
|-
|-
|-
|27/04/2020
|5
|1,712
|3,715.04
|1
|36
|79.20
|28/04/2020
|3
|2,119
|4,555.85
|-
|-
|-
|29/04/2020
|1
|500
|1,080.00
|17
|6,614
|14,484.66
|30/04/2020
|8
|1,440
|3,153.60
|5
|1,847
|4,100.34
|04/05/2020
|7
|2,060
|4,449.60
|1
|120
|267.60
|05/05/2020
|2
|309
|670.53
|12
|3,230
|7,073.70
|06/05/2020
|13
|3,972
|8,579.52
|-
|-
|-
|07/05/2020
|7
|2,219
|4,726.47
|-
|-
|-
|08/05/2020
|5
|1,001
|2,142.14
|1
|1
|2.15
|11/05/2020
|9
|5,500
|11,550.00
|-
|-
|-
|12/05/2020
|7
|3,000
|6,240.00
|2
|1,000
|2,110.00
|13/05/2020
|4
|1,500
|3,120.00
|-
|-
|-
|14/05/2020
|1
|1,000
|2,060.00
|-
|-
|-
|15/05/2020
|2
|1,000
|2,080.00
|8
|2,000
|4,180.00
|18/05/2020
|1
|1,000
|2,090.00
|3
|1,800
|3,780.00
|19/05/2020
|2
|1,726
|3,590.08
|7
|1,592
|3,375.04
|20/05/2020
|6
|1,832
|3,828.88
|1
|1,000
|2,110.00
|21/05/2020
|1
|500
|1,050.00
|-
|-
|-
|22/05/2020
|7
|1,528
|3,193.52
|-
|-
|-
|25/05/2020
|3
|1,414
|2,941.12
|2
|2,000
|4,220.00
|26/05/2020
|2
|120
|249.60
|-
|-
|-
|27/05/2020
|2
|1,714
|3,547.98
|2
|1,000
|2,100.00
|28/05/2020
|-
|-
|-
|7
|2,708
|5,795.12
|29/05/2020
|-
|-
|-
|12
|5,227
|11,499.40
|01/06/2020
|-
|-
|-
|11
|4,604
|10,497.12
|02/06/2020
|1
|55
|127.60
|12
|2,826
|6,612.84
|03/06/2020
|1
|1,000
|2,400.00
|16
|4,574
|11,023.34
|04/06/2020
|9
|4,218
|10,291.92
|11
|2,687
|6,663.76
|05/06/2020
|29
|8,147
|19,145.45
|-
|-
|-
|08/06/2020
|9
|4,253
|9,781.90
|5
|2,000
|4,640.00
|09/06/2020
|7
|1,815
|4,138.20
|8
|1,135
|2,621.85
|10/06/2020
|2
|185
|421.80
|-
|-
|-
|11/06/2020
|16
|3,500
|7,840.00
|-
|-
|-
|12/06/2020
|1
|1,000
|2,200.00
|12
|2,000
|4,480.00
|15/06/2020
|4
|1,500
|3,330.00
|-
|-
|-
|16/06/2020
|4
|247
|550.81
|-
|-
|-
|17/06/2020
|11
|1,077
|2,412.48
|-
|-
|-
|18/06/2020
|8
|684
|1,525.32
|1
|1
|2.23
|19/06/2020
|1
|67
|148.74
|-
|-
|-
|22/06/2020
|3
|133
|295.26
|-
|-
|-
|23/06/2020
|10
|4,793
|10,496.67
|2
|75
|169.50
|24/06/2020
|5
|1,048
|2,305.60
|-
|-
|-
|25/06/2020
|5
|1,070
|2,364.70
|4
|501
|1,122.24
|26/06/2020
|1
|500
|1,110.00
|5
|499
|1,117.76
|29/06/2020
|2
|430
|963.20
|2
|425
|960.50
|30/06/2020
|5
|209
|474.43
|9
|781
|1,788.49
