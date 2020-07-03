OL GROUPE: HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT AS OF JUNE 30, 2020

Paris, July 3rd 2020



Half-year liquidity contract statement for OL GROUPE



Under the liquidity contract entered into between OL GROUPE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2020:

391,220 shares

€ 58,600.79

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 654

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 501

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 214,535 shares for € 534,716.00

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 165,664 shares for € 436,120.92



------------------------------------------------------------





As a reminder :

- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31st 2019 on the liquidity account :

342,349 shares

€ 57,391.82

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 533

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 354

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 204,309 shares for € 645,280.23

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 150,944 shares for € 483,802.22



- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started :

294,516 shares

€ 190,384.17



The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.



Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 654 214,535 534,716.00 501 165,664 436,120.92 02/01/2020 3 1,000 3,020.00 - - - 03/01/2020 - - - 5 1,532 4,672.60 06/01/2020 5 1,000 3,050.00 7 1,999 6,096.95 07/01/2020 - - - 1 800 2,448.00 08/01/2020 5 500 1,525.00 5 3,200 9,792.00 09/01/2020 5 500 1,535.00 - - - 10/01/2020 2 1,001 3,053.05 1 1 3.06 13/01/2020 7 1,000 3,050.00 1 500 1,535.00 14/01/2020 1 1 3.06 4 1,001 3,073.07 15/01/2020 1 500 1,525.00 - - - 16/01/2020 4 1,349 4,087.47 1 29 88.45 17/01/2020 2 501 1,513.02 4 1,002 3,036.06 20/01/2020 - - - 8 1,470 4,483.50 21/01/2020 1 338 1,014.00 - - - 22/01/2020 - - - 6 1,000 3,030.00 23/01/2020 6 1,000 3,010.00 1 6 18.18 24/01/2020 1 313 939.00 6 994 3,011.82 27/01/2020 2 500 1,500.00 - - - 28/01/2020 6 2,000 5,980.00 3 1,510 4,530.00 29/01/2020 - - - 5 2,290 6,915.80 30/01/2020 1 500 1,500.00 - - - 31/01/2020 4 500 1,505.00 8 2,000 6,040.00 03/02/2020 6 2,565 7,695.00 - - - 04/02/2020 10 4,506 13,292.70 3 2,000 6,000.00 05/02/2020 5 2,500 7,475.00 5 3,643 10,965.43 06/02/2020 7 2,200 6,600.00 10 3,482 10,480.82 07/02/2020 8 3,000 8,940.00 3 675 2,031.75 10/02/2020 9 2,190 6,460.50 1 500 1,485.00 11/02/2020 2 500 1,480.00 6 1,500 4,485.00 12/02/2020 5 1,477 4,401.46 12 5,700 17,157.00 14/02/2020 1 1,000 3,000.00 6 4,325 13,148.00 17/02/2020 - - - 24 6,078 18,781.02 18/02/2020 - - - 8 633 1,949.64 19/02/2020 11 1,500 4,575.00 9 5,200 15,912.00 20/02/2020 7 2,010 6,110.40 - - - 21/02/2020 1 50 151.50 4 4,000 12,200.00 24/02/2020 33 7,673 22,865.54 - - - 25/02/2020 6 2,000 5,860.00 7 2,188 6,476.48 26/02/2020 6 1,293 3,814.35 10 4,012 11,955.76 27/02/2020 11 2,207 6,576.86 - - - 28/02/2020 15 4,615 13,429.65 1 1,500 4,410.00 02/03/2020 2 1,385 4,016.50 6 2,500 7,350.00 03/03/2020 - - - 12 5,500 16,335.00 04/03/2020 3 2,000 5,960.00 10 5,000 15,050.00 05/03/2020 10 2,000 5,980.00 - - - 06/03/2020 14 5,000 14,450.00 - - - 09/03/2020 9 5,364 14,000.04 - - - 10/03/2020 13 5,781 14,972.79 9 4,089 11,244.75 11/03/2020 13 3,500 9,485.00 7 1,500 4,140.00 12/03/2020 8 2,788 7,137.28 - - - 13/03/2020 24 6,931 16,911.64 - - - 16/03/2020 21 6,500 15,470.00 - - - 17/03/2020 2 1,000 2,160.00 7 1,046 2,395.34 18/03/2020 7 1,000 2,210.00 11 1,454 3,242.42 19/03/2020 - - - 14 3,600 8,568.00 20/03/2020 3 2,500 6,025.00 9 2,263 5,521.72 23/03/2020 5 3,501 8,122.32 - - - 24/03/2020 3 1,000 2,350.00 1 37 91.02 25/03/2020 8 4,052 9,400.64 - - - 26/03/2020 1 347 798.10 2 2,000 4,680.00 27/03/2020 4 3,000 6,900.00 2 655 1,526.15 30/03/2020 3 2,870 6,601.00 13 3,545 8,330.75 31/03/2020 3 1,130 2,599.00 - - - 01/04/2020 10 3,500 7,910.00 - - - 02/04/2020 10 2,000 4,520.00 4 144 331.20 03/04/2020 5 2,000 4,500.00 - - - 06/04/2020 - - - 10 1,000 2,280.00 07/04/2020 1 1,000 2,220.00 - - - 08/04/2020 2 1,500 3,300.00 1 1,000 2,280.00 09/04/2020 1 1,000 2,200.00 3 2,000 4,480.00 14/04/2020 3 1,500 3,360.00 8 1,228 2,799.84 15/04/2020 1 1,000 2,200.00 4 3,500 7,840.00 16/04/2020 4 2,806 6,201.26 2 1,000 2,240.00 17/04/2020 2 1,000 2,200.00 3 2,000 4,460.00 20/04/2020 6 2,694 5,899.86 2 1,100 2,431.00 21/04/2020 5 2,000 4,420.00 3 900 1,989.00 22/04/2020 6 1,500 3,285.00 1 1,286 2,842.06 23/04/2020 5 583 1,276.77 3 264 583.44 24/04/2020 6 1,917 4,198.23 - - - 27/04/2020 5 1,712 3,715.04 1 36 79.20 28/04/2020 3 2,119 4,555.85 - - - 29/04/2020 1 500 1,080.00 17 6,614 14,484.66 30/04/2020 8 1,440 3,153.60 5 1,847 4,100.34 04/05/2020 7 2,060 4,449.60 1 120 267.60 05/05/2020 2 309 670.53 12 3,230 7,073.70 06/05/2020 13 3,972 8,579.52 - - - 07/05/2020 7 2,219 4,726.47 - - - 08/05/2020 5 1,001 2,142.14 1 1 2.15 11/05/2020 9 5,500 11,550.00 - - - 12/05/2020 7 3,000 6,240.00 2 1,000 2,110.00 13/05/2020 4 1,500 3,120.00 - - - 14/05/2020 1 1,000 2,060.00 - - - 15/05/2020 2 1,000 2,080.00 8 2,000 4,180.00 18/05/2020 1 1,000 2,090.00 3 1,800 3,780.00 19/05/2020 2 1,726 3,590.08 7 1,592 3,375.04 20/05/2020 6 1,832 3,828.88 1 1,000 2,110.00 21/05/2020 1 500 1,050.00 - - - 22/05/2020 7 1,528 3,193.52 - - - 25/05/2020 3 1,414 2,941.12 2 2,000 4,220.00 26/05/2020 2 120 249.60 - - - 27/05/2020 2 1,714 3,547.98 2 1,000 2,100.00 28/05/2020 - - - 7 2,708 5,795.12 29/05/2020 - - - 12 5,227 11,499.40 01/06/2020 - - - 11 4,604 10,497.12 02/06/2020 1 55 127.60 12 2,826 6,612.84 03/06/2020 1 1,000 2,400.00 16 4,574 11,023.34 04/06/2020 9 4,218 10,291.92 11 2,687 6,663.76 05/06/2020 29 8,147 19,145.45 - - - 08/06/2020 9 4,253 9,781.90 5 2,000 4,640.00 09/06/2020 7 1,815 4,138.20 8 1,135 2,621.85 10/06/2020 2 185 421.80 - - - 11/06/2020 16 3,500 7,840.00 - - - 12/06/2020 1 1,000 2,200.00 12 2,000 4,480.00 15/06/2020 4 1,500 3,330.00 - - - 16/06/2020 4 247 550.81 - - - 17/06/2020 11 1,077 2,412.48 - - - 18/06/2020 8 684 1,525.32 1 1 2.23 19/06/2020 1 67 148.74 - - - 22/06/2020 3 133 295.26 - - - 23/06/2020 10 4,793 10,496.67 2 75 169.50 24/06/2020 5 1,048 2,305.60 - - - 25/06/2020 5 1,070 2,364.70 4 501 1,122.24 26/06/2020 1 500 1,110.00 5 499 1,117.76 29/06/2020 2 430 963.20 2 425 960.50 30/06/2020 5 209 474.43 9 781 1,788.49

------------------------

