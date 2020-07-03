Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
ANSCHNALLEN: Neuer Goldfund in Nevada! Explodiert die Aktie schon heute?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MJ2F ISIN: FR0010428771 Ticker-Symbol: XXT 
Frankfurt
03.07.20
08:03 Uhr
2,300 Euro
+0,010
+0,44 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OL GROUPE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OL GROUPE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2702,30012:43
Actusnews Wire
03.07.2020 | 12:12
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OL GROUPE: HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT AS OF JUNE 30, 2020

Paris, July 3rd 2020


Half-year liquidity contract statement for OL GROUPE


Under the liquidity contract entered into between OL GROUPE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2020:

  • 391,220 shares
  • € 58,600.79
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 654
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 501
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 214,535 shares for € 534,716.00
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 165,664 shares for € 436,120.92

------------------------------------------------------------



As a reminder :

- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31st 2019 on the liquidity account :

  • 342,349 shares
  • € 57,391.82
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 533
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 354
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 204,309 shares for € 645,280.23
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 150,944 shares for € 483,802.22

- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started :

  • 294,516 shares
  • € 190,384.17


The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side
Number of executionsNumber of sharesTraded volume in EURNumber of executionsNumber of sharesTraded volume in EUR
Total654214,535534,716.00501165,664436,120.92
02/01/202031,0003,020.00---
03/01/2020---51,5324,672.60
06/01/202051,0003,050.0071,9996,096.95
07/01/2020---18002,448.00
08/01/202055001,525.0053,2009,792.00
09/01/202055001,535.00---
10/01/202021,0013,053.05113.06
13/01/202071,0003,050.0015001,535.00
14/01/2020113.0641,0013,073.07
15/01/202015001,525.00---
16/01/202041,3494,087.4712988.45
17/01/202025011,513.0241,0023,036.06
20/01/2020---81,4704,483.50
21/01/202013381,014.00---
22/01/2020---61,0003,030.00
23/01/202061,0003,010.001618.18
24/01/20201313939.0069943,011.82
27/01/202025001,500.00---
28/01/202062,0005,980.0031,5104,530.00
29/01/2020---52,2906,915.80
30/01/202015001,500.00---
31/01/202045001,505.0082,0006,040.00
03/02/202062,5657,695.00---
04/02/2020104,50613,292.7032,0006,000.00
05/02/202052,5007,475.0053,64310,965.43
06/02/202072,2006,600.00103,48210,480.82
07/02/202083,0008,940.0036752,031.75
10/02/202092,1906,460.5015001,485.00
11/02/202025001,480.0061,5004,485.00
12/02/202051,4774,401.46125,70017,157.00
14/02/202011,0003,000.0064,32513,148.00
17/02/2020---246,07818,781.02
18/02/2020---86331,949.64
19/02/2020111,5004,575.0095,20015,912.00
20/02/202072,0106,110.40---
21/02/2020150151.5044,00012,200.00
24/02/2020337,67322,865.54---
25/02/202062,0005,860.0072,1886,476.48
26/02/202061,2933,814.35104,01211,955.76
27/02/2020112,2076,576.86---
28/02/2020154,61513,429.6511,5004,410.00
02/03/202021,3854,016.5062,5007,350.00
03/03/2020---125,50016,335.00
04/03/202032,0005,960.00105,00015,050.00
05/03/2020102,0005,980.00---
06/03/2020145,00014,450.00---
09/03/202095,36414,000.04---
10/03/2020135,78114,972.7994,08911,244.75
11/03/2020133,5009,485.0071,5004,140.00
12/03/202082,7887,137.28---
13/03/2020246,93116,911.64---
16/03/2020216,50015,470.00 ---
17/03/202021,0002,160.00 71,0462,395.34
18/03/202071,0002,210.00111,4543,242.42
19/03/2020---143,6008,568.00
20/03/202032,5006,025.0092,2635,521.72
23/03/202053,5018,122.32---
24/03/202031,0002,350.0013791.02
25/03/202084,0529,400.64---
26/03/20201347798.1022,0004,680.00
27/03/202043,0006,900.0026551,526.15
30/03/202032,8706,601.00133,5458,330.75
31/03/202031,1302,599.00---
01/04/2020103,5007,910.00---
02/04/2020102,0004,520.004144331.20
03/04/202052,0004,500.00---
06/04/2020---101,0002,280.00
07/04/202011,0002,220.00---
08/04/202021,5003,300.0011,0002,280.00
09/04/202011,0002,200.0032,0004,480.00
14/04/202031,5003,360.0081,2282,799.84
15/04/202011,0002,200.0043,5007,840.00
16/04/202042,8066,201.2621,0002,240.00
17/04/202021,0002,200.0032,0004,460.00
20/04/202062,6945,899.8621,1002,431.00
21/04/202052,0004,420.0039001,989.00
22/04/202061,5003,285.0011,2862,842.06
23/04/202055831,276.773264583.44
24/04/202061,9174,198.23---
27/04/202051,7123,715.0413679.20
28/04/202032,1194,555.85---
29/04/202015001,080.00176,61414,484.66
30/04/202081,4403,153.6051,8474,100.34
04/05/202072,0604,449.601120267.60
05/05/20202309670.53123,2307,073.70
06/05/2020133,9728,579.52---
07/05/202072,2194,726.47---
08/05/202051,0012,142.14112.15
11/05/202095,50011,550.00---
12/05/202073,0006,240.0021,0002,110.00
13/05/202041,5003,120.00---
14/05/202011,0002,060.00---
15/05/202021,0002,080.0082,0004,180.00
18/05/202011,0002,090.0031,8003,780.00
19/05/202021,7263,590.0871,5923,375.04
20/05/202061,8323,828.8811,0002,110.00
21/05/202015001,050.00---
22/05/202071,5283,193.52---
25/05/202031,4142,941.1222,0004,220.00
26/05/20202120249.60---
27/05/202021,7143,547.9821,0002,100.00
28/05/2020---72,7085,795.12
29/05/2020---125,22711,499.40
01/06/2020---114,60410,497.12
02/06/2020155127.60122,8266,612.84
03/06/202011,0002,400.00164,57411,023.34
04/06/202094,21810,291.92112,6876,663.76
05/06/2020298,14719,145.45---
08/06/202094,2539,781.90 52,0004,640.00
09/06/202071,8154,138.2081,1352,621.85
10/06/20202185421.80---
11/06/2020163,5007,840.00---
12/06/202011,0002,200.00122,0004,480.00
15/06/202041,5003,330.00---
16/06/20204247550.81---
17/06/2020111,0772,412.48---
18/06/202086841,525.32112.23
19/06/2020167148.74---
22/06/20203133295.26---
23/06/2020104,79310,496.67275169.50
24/06/202051,0482,305.60---
25/06/202051,0702,364.7045011,122.24
26/06/202015001,110.0054991,117.76
29/06/20202430963.202425960.50
30/06/20205209474.4397811,788.49
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nGpvZ5tmYm6by29tlpdlamZrZ5lkmmLGZ2iYnGRoZcnKb21nnZtnZ8qWZm9llmpv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-64159-olg-bilan-semestriel-contrat-de-liquidite-au-300620_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
OL GROUPE-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.