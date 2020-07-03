Anzeige
WKN: A0B8L8 ISIN: NO0010234552 Ticker-Symbol: FKM 
PR Newswire
03.07.2020 | 13:04
Aker ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Second-Quarter and Half-Year Results for 2020

OSLO, Norway, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its second-quarter and half-year results for 2020 on the Oslo Stock Exchange on Friday 17 July 2020, at 07:00 CEST. The results will be presented by audio webcast at 09:00 a.m. CEST the same morning.

Date: Friday 17 July 2020

Time: 09:00 a.m. CEST

Format: Live audio webcast and audioconference

Language: English

The audio webcast can be followed on https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20200717_3 or at www.akerasa.com

Please join the audioconference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. You will be asked to provide the confirmation code.

Norway: +47-2195-6342
UK: +44-203-769-6819
U.S.: +1-917-962-0650
Confirmation code: 512965

The complete second-quarter and half-year 2020 report and presentation will be available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Torbjørn Kjus
Chief Economist & Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +47-94-14-77-30

Media:
Atle Kigen
Head of Corporate Communications
Phone: +47-90-78-48-78

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa-invitation-to-presentation-of-second-quarter-and-half-year-results-for-2020,c3148221

© 2020 PR Newswire
