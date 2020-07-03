Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 02-July-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 266.80p

INCLUDING current year revenue 270.06p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 259.61p

INCLUDING current year revenue 262.87p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16