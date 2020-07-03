With effect from July 08, 2020, the unit rights in VNV Global AB (publ) will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including July 20, 2020 Instrument: Unit rights Short name: VNV UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014557609 Order book ID: 198762 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from July 08, 2020, the paid subscription units in VNV Global AB (publ) will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including August 3, 2020 Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: VNV BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014557617 Order book ID: 198763 Market Segment OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB