NOTICE 3 JULY 2020 OPTION RIGHTS SOTKAMO SILVER AB: CHANGE IN THE AMOUNT OF OPTION RIGHTS The outstanding amount of option rights SOSI1EW120 of Sotkamo Silver AB has been changed. The change is valid as of 6 July 2020. Identifiers as of 6 July 2020: Trading code: SOSI1EW120 ISIN code: SE0014262705 Outstanding amount: 11 246 583 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260