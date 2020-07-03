Canadian Solar has unveiled its newest line of PV modules, with maximum power ratings of up to 590 W. Trina Solar, meanwhile, has signed a deal to supply PV modules for almost 1 GW of capacity throughout the world.Canadian Solar has unveiled a new line of PV modules with maximum power ratings of up to 590 W. Its new single-glass panels are based on 166mm wafers, with power ratings up to 500 W, while its new bifacial offering is based on 182mm wafers, with 590 W of output and a conversion efficiency rating of 21.3%. However, mass production of the new panels will probably not start until later ...

