Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist (WATL LN) Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jul-2020 / 14:48 CET/CEST

FUND: Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 39.7877 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15767735 CODE: WATL LN ISIN: FR0010527275

July 03, 2020 08:48 ET (12:48 GMT)