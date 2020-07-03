Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a complimentary proposal for more insights into our solutions portfolio.

"In recent years, semiconductor manufacturing companies in USA have been exposed to several predicaments including economic recession, security threats, and growing competition. Therefore, partnering with a market intelligence firm is often helpful to navigate new challenges and explore new market opportunities," says a market research expert from Infiniti Research.

Engagement Overview:

The client is a well-known semiconductor manufacturing company. The client sought to understand the US semiconductor industry, and devise a commercialization strategy with an understanding of the potential for their products in this industry. They realized that with the lack of a detailed market assessment and competitor analysis, achieving a greater market share through effective market penetration would be difficult. Therefore, they approached the experts at Infiniti Research. Infiniti's research experts used market intelligence solutions to assist the US semiconductor industry client by providing critical insights into the market and competitive landscape, as well as to devise strategies for customer acquisition.

Our Approach:

Market opportunity assessment to help comprehend the potential challenges, and identify the needs of the customers

Market entry advisory solutions to help the client review macro and micro economic environments, identify barriers, compare offerings, and build strategies

Market scanning and monitoring study to analyze the latest market trends and technological innovations in the US semiconductor industry

Competitive intelligence and benchmarking to help evaluate the competitive landscape and analyze top companies in the US semiconductor industry.

Risk assessment study to help the client evaluate all risks and take risk mitigation approaches before they affect the company's growth.

Business impact of the market intelligence solution for the US semiconductor industry client:

Infiniti's market intelligence solution helped the client gain detailed insights into the US semiconductor industry's market demographics and develop an understanding of the attractiveness of market opportunities.

The US semiconductor industry client was also able to:

Devise an effective market entry plan and partnership structure

Develop a robust product commercialization strategy and enhance brand awareness

Set up their production center and establish their foothold in the US semiconductor industry

Realize savings of over $4.3 million, and enhance sales rate by 23%

