Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
ANSCHNALLEN: Neuer Goldfund in Nevada! Explodiert die Aktie schon heute?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A117ME ISIN: US01609W1027 Ticker-Symbol: AHLA 
Tradegate
03.07.20
15:51 Uhr
201,00 Euro
+2,00
+1,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
201,00202,0015:41
201,00202,0015:51
PR Newswire
03.07.2020 | 15:34
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dreame Announces the Launch of New Series of Home Cleaning Products on AliExpress

The Smart Home Appliances Company Continues to Expand its Market and Product Line with Two New Products.

NEW YORK, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia's leading smart home brand Dreame will be launching a new series of home cleaning products on AliExpress, which includes a cordless vacuum cleaner and its first smart vacuum robot on July 8th. The new vacuum cleaner will be equipped with a new generation of Dreame's self-developed brushless motor and optimized battery system, which will greatly extend the runtime of the product. Both products will be available on July 8, 2020 exclusively on AliExpress with a $12 launch coupon.

New products will be launched exclusive on AliExpress, on July 8th

About Dreame

Dreame Technology was established in 2015 with the goal of becoming one of the most well-known home-tech lifestyle brands in the world by developing reliable, high-performing home cleaning technology at a competitive price. The company is based in Asia and is part of the Xiaomi ecological chain of cutting-edge consumer technology products.

More information about the brand can be found by visiting https://www.dreame-technology.com.

Follow Dreame on:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dreameglobal
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dreame_tech/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Dreameglobal

Media Contact:
Tianshi Yuwen
pr@dreame.tech

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1200108/Dreame.jpg

ALIBABA-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.