Dreame Announces the Launch of New Series of Home Cleaning Products on AliExpress

The Smart Home Appliances Company Continues to Expand its Market and Product Line with Two New Products.

NEW YORK, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia's leading smart home brand Dreame will be launching a new series of home cleaning products on AliExpress, which includes a cordless vacuum cleaner and its first smart vacuum robot on July 8th. The new vacuum cleaner will be equipped with a new generation of Dreame's self-developed brushless motor and optimized battery system, which will greatly extend the runtime of the product. Both products will be available on July 8, 2020 exclusively on AliExpress with a $12 launch coupon.

About Dreame

Dreame Technology was established in 2015 with the goal of becoming one of the most well-known home-tech lifestyle brands in the world by developing reliable, high-performing home cleaning technology at a competitive price. The company is based in Asia and is part of the Xiaomi ecological chain of cutting-edge consumer technology products.

More information about the brand can be found by visiting https://www.dreame-technology.com.

