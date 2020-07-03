BloombergNEF and Sustainable Energy for All have jointly published a report by the Mini-Grid Partnership proposing solar minigrids as a critical technology to bring electricity to the 789 million people who still lack access.The electrification of rural communities remains a challenge for central grids, as communities tend to be spread across vast swathes of land. Minigrids, especially those powered by PV, are much better equipped to serve such places, according to the new "State of the Global Mini-grids Market Report 2020," recently published by BloombergNEF and Sustainable Energy for All. The ...

