Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: Half-year Liquidity contract 03-Jul-2020 / 15:52 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release PARIS, July 3rd 2020 Half-year liquidity contract statement for kaufman & broad Regarding liquidity contract signed by Kaufman & Broad with Rothschild Martin Maurel on June 30 th 2020, the liquidity account held the following assets: · Securities: 0 · Cash:EUR 1,510,052.00 Reminding liquidity contract on December 31 st 2019, the liquidity account held the following assets: · Securities: 0 · Cash: EUR 1,521,216.00 This press release is available on the www.kaufmanbroad.fr [1] Contacts Chief Financial Officer Bruno Coche Media relations: +33 (1) 41 43 44 73 Infos-invest@ketb.com Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti +33 (6) 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand. This press release is prepared in accordance with Articles 212-4, 5° and 212-5, 6° of the General Regulation of the AMF and the Article 19 of AMF Official Line DOC-2016-14. Regulatory filing PDF file File: Half-year Liquidity contract [2] 1086411 03-Jul-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b40f286580e5a3e4d565d58dfb24fd60&application_id=1086411&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=46e33e9658e74cad00aa4edaff355353&application_id=1086411&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2020 09:53 ET (13:53 GMT)