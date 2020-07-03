The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has found that Italeaf S.p.A. ("Italeaf" or the "Company") repeatedly has breached the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook (the "Rulebook") and has therefore decided that the Company's shares (depository receipts) shall be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market no later than September 30, 2020. The Disciplinary Committee concludes that Italeaf on numerous occasions has disclosed financial reports for the years 2018 and 2019 too late, and that the Company, despite a request, still has not disclosed all of its financial reports in accordance with the Rulebook. The Company has thereby committed repeated breaches of, and is still in breach of, item 4.4 of the Rulebook. According to the Disciplinary Committee, Italeaf's repeated breaches of the Rulebook are of such serious nature that they risk damaging the market's and the public's confidence in the Exchange, Nasdaq First North Growth Market and the Swedish securities markets in general. Given the severity of Italeaf's breaches of the Rulebook, the Disciplinary Committee finds the Company's shares (depository receipts) shall be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market no later than September 30, 2020. The Disciplinary Committee's decision will be available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2020 Please see the attached document for a Swedish version of the decision. An English version of the decision will be made available as soon as possible. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=782823