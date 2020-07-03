Anzeige
Freitag, 03.07.2020

WKN: 851908 ISIN: NO0005052605 Ticker-Symbol: NOH1 
Tradegate
03.07.20
16:15 Uhr
2,454 Euro
-0,035
-1,41 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.07.2020 | 17:05
60 Leser



Norsk Hydro: Production resumed at Paragominas and Alunorte

The power supply to Hydro's Paragominas bauxite mine, in the state of Pará in northern Brazil, has been restored, allowing production to restart. As a result, production is being ramped up at Hydro's Alunorte alumina refinery.

On?June 20,?three power?transmission towers?overturned, cutting the power supply to the mine and temporarily?halting production. The transmission towers have been repaired, and the power has been restored. There were no personnel injuries, damage to other production assets or impact on the nearby environment related to the power outage.

The company is cooperating with local authorities to determine the cause of the incident. Preliminary findings indicate that parts were stolen from the towers causing them to overturn.

Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com

Media contact:
Anders Vindegg
+47 93864271
Anders.Vindegg@hydro.com

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
