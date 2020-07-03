IamFire Plc - Notice of AGM

3rdJuly 2020

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Company is pleased to announce that notice convening the Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM), to be held at Abbey House, 282 Farnborough Road, Hampshire, GU14 7NA on Friday 27thJuly 2020 at 9:00 a.m., has been posted to shareholders.

Other than the usual business to be tabled, the market release on the 25thJune 2020 ("Corporate Update & Strategic Financing"), referenced creating a broader investment strategy. The Company is a proposing to enhance its Investment Strategy, alongside the existing in the oil and gas, base and precious metals sector. The Directors propose to adopt a more agnostic investment policy broadening the Company's remit to include opportunities in the biotech, life science & technology sector.

The notice of the AGM will shortly be available at: https://iamfireplc.com/

As a result of COVID-19 the Company would like to advise shareholders that, in accordance with the UK Government's measures to restrict gatherings, physical attendance in person by shareholders of the Company will not be possible and the AGM will be held as a closed meeting.

Shareholders will not be permitted to attend the AGM in person and are strongly encouraged to submit their proxy in advance of the meeting to ensure that their votes are registered.

The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

