Today, July 3, 2020, the Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided that the depository receipts in Italeaf S.p.A. should be delisted no later than September 30, 2020. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the last day of trading will be July 31, 2020. Short name: ITAL SDB ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0006143103 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 102704 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.