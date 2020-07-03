ASSYSTEM: Half-year liquidity contract statement 30 June 2020

HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT

Paris, 3 July 2020,

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ASSYSTEM S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY) and Kepler Chevreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 30 June 2020:

26,793 shares

€ 360,593.86



Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,132

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 773

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 51,053 shares for € 1,258,051.02

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 37,679 shares for € 926,370.83

As a reminder:

• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 Decembre 2019 on the liquidity account:

13,419 shares

€ 692,274.05



Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,043

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,173

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 36,285 shares for € 1,247,808.06

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 33,249 shares for € 1,165,471.98



• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

22,970 shares

€ 923,444.41

The liquidity agreement complies with the AMF Decision n°2018-01 dated 2 July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

ABOUT ASSYSTEM

Assystem is an international engineering group. As a key participant in the industry for over 50 years, the Group supports its clients in managing their capital expenditure throughout their asset life cycles. Assystem S.A is listed on Euronext Paris. For more information please visit www.assystem.com

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 1,132 51,053 1,258,051.02 773 37,679 926,370.83 02/01/2020 14 701 22,761.47 7 601 19,652.70 03/01/2020 - - - 7 498 16,294.56 06/01/2020 34 1,100 36,124.00 9 736 24,840.00 07/01/2020 1 1 32.60 4 33 1,082.07 08/01/2020 9 900 28,917.00 10 600 19,548.00 09/01/2020 - - - 23 868 28,557.20 10/01/2020 2 100 3,310.00 3 200 6,670.00 13/01/2020 - - - 8 600 20,280.00 14/01/2020 12 521 17,552.49 5 207 7,075.26 15/01/2020 19 533 17,775.55 4 201 6,803.85 16/01/2020 4 212 7,023.56 2 200 6,690.00 17/01/2020 1 2 66.80 12 358 12,039.54 20/01/2020 4 31 1,056.48 12 731 24,985.58 21/01/2020 8 570 19,408.50 1 100 3,465.00 22/01/2020 5 116 3,977.64 12 500 17,200.00 23/01/2020 28 882 29,802.78 2 6 207.30 24/01/2020 - - - 14 611 20,761.78 27/01/2020 19 899 30,107.51 1 1 34.30 28/01/2020 14 636 20,822.64 5 364 11,990.16 29/01/2020 5 200 6,530.00 - - - 30/01/2020 30 1,286 41,036.26 - - - 31/01/2020 1 14 438.20 - - - 03/02/2020 13 600 18,570.00 1 1 31.75 04/02/2020 13 527 16,041.88 - - - 05/02/2020 2 100 3,070.00 28 1,000 31,170.00 06/02/2020 10 508 16,002.00 20 606 19,288.98 07/02/2020 3 100 3,190.00 11 793 25,368.07 10/02/2020 3 86 2,734.80 - - - 11/02/2020 - - - 24 1,000 32,570.00 12/02/2020 1 1 33.10 4 138 4,567.80 13/02/2020 4 40 1,308.40 1 1 33.00 14/02/2020 - - - 3 200 6,650.00 17/02/2020 - - - 2 100 3,340.00 18/02/2020 6 255 8,394.60 - - - 19/02/2020 35 701 22,831.57 1 1 32.80 20/02/2020 9 265 8,559.50 1 1 32.45 21/02/2020 20 937 29,759.12 1 1 32.10 24/02/2020 23 1,194 36,584.16 - - - 25/02/2020 15 385 11,523.05 - - - 26/02/2020 1 100 2,970.00 1 100 3,000.00 27/02/2020 18 1,201 34,889.05 1 1 29.80 28/02/2020 39 1,900 52,174.00 - - - 02/03/2020 - - - 14 901 25,137.90 03/03/2020 - - - 17 414 11,823.84 04/03/2020 - - - 10 485 14,040.75 06/03/2020 5 180 5,130.00 1 1 28.80 09/03/2020 29 1,321 36,353.92 - - - 10/03/2020 66 2,400 62,280.00 1 8 220.00 11/03/2020 28 998 24,610.68 - - - 12/03/2020 73 3,400 76,874.00 - - - 13/03/2020 2 200 4,250.00 1 100 2,270.00

16/03/2020 48 3,000 56,370.00 - - - 17/03/2020 8 331 5,689.89 - - - 18/03/2020 13 469 8,080.87 13 700 12,411.00 19/03/2020 10 601 10,727.85 4 156 2,859.48 20/03/2020 1 100 1,820.00 15 545 9,951.70 23/03/2020 19 1,000 17,630.00 15 685 12,439.60 24/03/2020 - - - 26 876 16,416.24 25/03/2020 5 204 3,947.40 13 639 12,479.67 26/03/2020 - - - 6 400 7,940.00 27/03/2020 20 616 11,975.04 2 100 2,010.00 30/03/2020 15 1,080 20,325.60 4 200 3,862.00 31/03/2020 10 800 14,680.00 9 400 7,580.00 01/04/2020 24 931 16,655.59 12 996 18,276.60 02/04/2020 29 1,737 32,534.01 40 2,400 46,200.00 03/04/2020 1 13 241.02 3 100 1,910.00 06/04/2020 2 119 2,239.58 24 1,052 20,587.64 07/04/2020 9 544 10,923.52 18 649 13,187.68 08/04/2020 5 201 4,009.95 6 265 5,398.05 09/04/2020 1 1 19.90 7 336 6,874.56 14/04/2020 15 605 12,190.75 6 200 4,150.00 15/04/2020 28 1,151 22,133.73 - - - 16/04/2020 5 200 3,710.00 1 1 19.26 17/04/2020 6 400 7,532.00 9 619 11,921.94 20/04/2020 - - - 2 84 1,612.80 21/04/2020 - - - 5 231 4,469.85 22/04/2020 5 435 8,191.05 - - - 23/04/2020 1 1 18.72 1 1 18.72 24/04/2020 1 1 18.88 4 201 3,849.15 27/04/2020 - - - 1 3 57.90 28/04/2020 2 100 1,900.00 3 99 1,910.70 29/04/2020 - - - 16 738 14,494.32 30/04/2020 12 900 18,495.00 35 1,625 33,783.75 04/05/2020 17 600 12,078.00 - - - 05/05/2020 4 300 6,030.00 4 400 8,240.00 06/05/2020 - - - 1 1 20.50 07/05/2020 1 100 1,990.00 - - - 08/05/2020 - - - 4 299 6,129.50 11/05/2020 - - - 9 400 8,372.00 12/05/2020 1 1 20.75 1 1 20.75 13/05/2020 15 601 12,170.25 1 1 20.80 14/05/2020 12 800 15,672.00 - - - 15/05/2020 1 1 19.80 1 1 19.80 18/05/2020 - - - 9 400 7,980.00 19/05/2020 - - - 5 500 10,260.00 20/05/2020 14 901 18,010.99 1 1 20.25 21/05/2020 - - - 4 54 1,085.40 22/05/2020 5 101 2,020.00 8 447 9,136.68 26/05/2020 1 100 2,070.00 6 475 9,970.25 27/05/2020 2 101 2,121.00 7 426 9,031.20 28/05/2020 1 1 21.05 5 301 6,471.50 29/05/2020 1 1 21.35 6 301 6,594.91 01/06/2020 - - - 4 234 5,187.78 02/06/2020 1 1 22.05 8 467 10,512.17 03/06/2020 2 100 2,310.00 13 900 20,871.00 04/06/2020 2 200 4,590.00 - - - 05/06/2020 - - - 6 300 7,026.00 08/06/2020 4 200 4,610.00 - - -

09/06/2020 21 1,000 22,450.00 - - - 10/06/2020 - - - 13 700 15,904.00 11/06/2020 33 1,500 32,850.00 - - - 12/06/2020 1 100 2,110.00 1 20 436.00 15/06/2020 5 200 4,190.00 2 51 1,111.80 16/06/2020 - - - 31 1,550 34,549.50 17/06/2020 4 378 8,384.04 17 779 17,885.84 18/06/2020 13 367 8,323.56 - - - 19/06/2020 8 355 8,030.10 8 300 6,930.00 22/06/2020 17 368 8,191.68 1 1 22.90 23/06/2020 - - - 2 200 4,530.00 24/06/2020 2 100 2,230.00 3 200 4,550.00 25/06/2020 17 814 17,956.84 - - - 26/06/2020 2 19 419.90 8 401 8,962.35 30/06/2020 2 100 2,200.00 - - -

