WKN: 928721 ISIN: FR0000074148 Ticker-Symbol: BZ1 
Frankfurt
03.07.20
09:02 Uhr
22,600 Euro
+0,100
+0,44 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASSYSTEM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASSYSTEM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,60023,00017:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.07.2020
ASSYSTEM: Half-year liquidity contract statement 30 June 2020

HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT

Paris, 3 July 2020,

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ASSYSTEM S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY) and Kepler Chevreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 30 June 2020:

  • 26,793 shares
  • € 360,593.86
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,132
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 773
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 51,053 shares for € 1,258,051.02
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 37,679 shares for € 926,370.83

As a reminder:
• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 Decembre 2019 on the liquidity account:

  • 13,419 shares
  • € 692,274.05
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,043
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,173
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 36,285 shares for € 1,247,808.06
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 33,249 shares for € 1,165,471.98


• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

  • 22,970 shares
  • € 923,444.41

The liquidity agreement complies with the AMF Decision n°2018-01 dated 2 July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

ABOUT ASSYSTEM
Assystem is an international engineering group. As a key participant in the industry for over 50 years, the Group supports its clients in managing their capital expenditure throughout their asset life cycles. Assystem S.A is listed on Euronext Paris. For more information please visit www.assystem.com
Follow Assystem on Twitter: @Assystem

CONTACT

Philippe Chevallier
CFO & Deputy CEO
Tél : +33 (0)1 41 25 28 07



Buy Side Sell Side
Number of executionsNumber of sharesTraded volume in EURNumber of executionsNumber of sharesTraded volume in EUR
Total1,13251,0531,258,051.0277337,679926,370.83
02/01/20201470122,761.47760119,652.70
03/01/2020---749816,294.56
06/01/2020341,10036,124.00973624,840.00
07/01/20201132.604331,082.07
08/01/2020990028,917.001060019,548.00
09/01/2020---2386828,557.20
10/01/202021003,310.0032006,670.00
13/01/2020---860020,280.00
14/01/20201252117,552.4952077,075.26
15/01/20201953317,775.5542016,803.85
16/01/202042127,023.5622006,690.00
17/01/20201266.801235812,039.54
20/01/20204311,056.481273124,985.58
21/01/2020857019,408.5011003,465.00
22/01/202051163,977.641250017,200.00
23/01/20202888229,802.7826207.30
24/01/2020---1461120,761.78
27/01/20201989930,107.511134.30
28/01/20201463620,822.64536411,990.16
29/01/202052006,530.00---
30/01/2020301,28641,036.26---
31/01/2020114438.20---
03/02/20201360018,570.001131.75
04/02/20201352716,041.88---
05/02/202021003,070.00281,00031,170.00
06/02/20201050816,002.002060619,288.98
07/02/202031003,190.001179325,368.07
10/02/20203862,734.80---
11/02/2020---241,00032,570.00
12/02/20201133.1041384,567.80
13/02/20204401,308.401133.00
14/02/2020---32006,650.00
17/02/2020---21003,340.00
18/02/202062558,394.60---
19/02/20203570122,831.571132.80
20/02/202092658,559.501132.45
21/02/20202093729,759.121132.10
24/02/2020231,19436,584.16---
25/02/20201538511,523.05---
26/02/202011002,970.0011003,000.00
27/02/2020181,20134,889.051129.80
28/02/2020391,90052,174.00---
02/03/2020---1490125,137.90
03/03/2020---1741411,823.84
04/03/2020---1048514,040.75
06/03/202051805,130.001128.80
09/03/2020291,32136,353.92---
10/03/2020662,40062,280.0018220.00
11/03/20202899824,610.68---
12/03/2020733,40076,874.00---
13/03/202022004,250.0011002,270.00

16/03/2020483,000 56,370.00 ---
17/03/202083315,689.89 ---
18/03/2020134698,080.871370012,411.00
19/03/20201060110,727.8541562,859.48
20/03/202011001,820.00155459,951.70
23/03/2020191,00017,630.001568512,439.60
24/03/2020---2687616,416.24
25/03/202052043,947.401363912,479.67
26/03/2020---64007,940.00
27/03/20202061611,975.0421002,010.00
30/03/2020151,08020,325.6042003,862.00
31/03/20201080014,680.0094007,580.00
01/04/20202493116,655.591299618,276.60
02/04/2020291,73732,534.01402,40046,200.00
03/04/2020113241.0231001,910.00
06/04/202021192,239.58241,05220,587.64
07/04/2020954410,923.521864913,187.68
08/04/202052014,009.9562655,398.05
09/04/20201119.9073366,874.56
14/04/20201560512,190.7562004,150.00
15/04/2020281,15122,133.73---
16/04/202052003,710.001119.26
17/04/202064007,532.00961911,921.94
20/04/2020---2841,612.80
21/04/2020---52314,469.85
22/04/202054358,191.05---
23/04/20201118.721118.72
24/04/20201118.8842013,849.15
27/04/2020---1357.90
28/04/202021001,900.003991,910.70
29/04/2020---1673814,494.32
30/04/20201290018,495.00351,62533,783.75
04/05/20201760012,078.00---
05/05/202043006,030.0044008,240.00
06/05/2020---1120.50
07/05/202011001,990.00---
08/05/2020---42996,129.50
11/05/2020---94008,372.00
12/05/20201120.751120.75
13/05/20201560112,170.251120.80
14/05/20201280015,672.00---
15/05/20201119.801119.80
18/05/2020---94007,980.00
19/05/2020---550010,260.00
20/05/20201490118,010.991120.25
21/05/2020---4541,085.40
22/05/202051012,020.0084479,136.68
26/05/202011002,070.0064759,970.25
27/05/202021012,121.0074269,031.20
28/05/20201121.0553016,471.50
29/05/20201121.3563016,594.91
01/06/2020---42345,187.78
02/06/20201122.05846710,512.17
03/06/202021002,310.001390020,871.00
04/06/202022004,590.00---
05/06/2020---63007,026.00
08/06/202042004,610.00---

09/06/2020211,00022,450.00 ---
10/06/2020---1370015,904.00
11/06/2020331,50032,850.00---
12/06/202011002,110.00120436.00
15/06/202052004,190.002511,111.80
16/06/2020---311,55034,549.50
17/06/202043788,384.041777917,885.84
18/06/2020133678,323.56---
19/06/202083558,030.1083006,930.00
22/06/2020173688,191.681122.90
23/06/2020---22004,530.00
24/06/202021002,230.0032004,550.00
25/06/20201781417,956.84---
26/06/2020219419.9084018,962.35
30/06/202021002,200.00---

Attachment

  • PR Half-year liquidity contract statement 30.06.2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cdcd9137-08e0-4700-b44e-6a2b99229f33)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
