Freitag, 03.07.2020
ANSCHNALLEN: Neuer Goldfund in Nevada! Explodiert die Aktie schon heute?
03.07.2020 | 17:46
Ananda Developments Plc - Postponement of AGM

Ananda Developments Plc - Postponement of AGM

PR Newswire

London, July 3

3 July 2020

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

("Ananda" or the "Company")

Postponement of Annual General Meeting

Ananda announces that, in light of the extraordinary events of recent months and in accordance with the provisions of UK Corporate Governance legislation passed on 25 June 2020, the Company intends to postpone its 2020 Annual General Meeting by up to 3 months.


Ananda expects to announce the Company's audited results for the year ended 31 January 2020 by 31 July 2020. Shareholders will receive notice of the Annual General Meeting in due course.

-Ends-

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Chief Executive Officer
Melissa Sturgess

Investor Relations
Jeremy Sturgess-Smith		+44 (0)7717 573 235
ir@anandadevelopments.com
PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMTED
Corporate Finance
Mark Anwyl
Allie Feuerlein

Corporate Broking
Lucy Williams
Duncan Vasey		+44 (0)20 7469 0930
CELICOURT COMMUNICATIONS
Mark Antelme
Ollie Mills		+44 (0)20 7520 9266

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

© 2020 PR Newswire
