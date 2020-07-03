Technavio has been monitoring the flat glass market and it is poised to grow by 23.86 million MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flat Glass Market 2020-2024
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AGC Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, CSG Holding Co. Ltd., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., SCHOTT AG, Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., and Vitro SAB De CV are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The rising demand from the solar energy sector has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of flat glass might hamper market growth.
Flat Glass Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Flat Glass Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Float Glass
- Sheet Glass
- Rolled Glass
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
- End-user
- Construction
- Automotive
- Solar Glass
- Others
- Raw Materials
- Sand
- Soda Ash
- Dolomite
- Recycled and Broken Glass
Flat Glass Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our flat glass market report covers the following areas:
- Flat Glass Market size
- Flat Glass Market trends
- Flat Glass Market industry analysis
This study identifies the investments in construction projects globally as one of the prime reasons driving the flat glass market growth during the next few years.
Flat Glass Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the flat glass market, including some of the vendors such as AGC Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, CSG Holding Co. Ltd., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., SCHOTT AG, Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., and Vitro SAB De CV Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Flat Glass Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Flat Glass Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist flat glass market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the flat glass market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the flat glass market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of flat glass market vendors
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five force summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user by Volume
- Market segments by volume
- Comparison by End-user by volume
- Construction Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Automotive Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Solar glass Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user by volume
Market Segmentation by Type by Volume
- Market segments by volume
- Comparison by Type by volume
- Float glass Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Sheet glass Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rolled glass Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type volume
Market Segmentation by Raw Materials
- Market segment by raw materials
- Sand Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Soda Ash Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Dolomite Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Recycled and Broken Glass Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Raw Materials
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape by Volume
- Geographic segmentation by volume
- Geographic comparison by volume
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography by volume
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AGC Inc.
- Central Glass Co. Ltd.
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
- CSG Holding Co. Ltd.
- Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd.
- Koch Industries Inc.
- Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.
- SCHOTT AG
- Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.
- Vitro SAB De CV
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
