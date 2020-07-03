Technavio has been monitoring the flat glass market and it is poised to grow by 23.86 million MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AGC Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, CSG Holding Co. Ltd., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., SCHOTT AG, Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., and Vitro SAB De CV are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The rising demand from the solar energy sector has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of flat glass might hamper market growth.

Flat Glass Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Flat Glass Market is segmented as below:

Type Float Glass Sheet Glass Rolled Glass

Geography APAC Europe North America MEA South America

End-user Construction Automotive Solar Glass Others

Raw Materials Sand Soda Ash Dolomite Recycled and Broken Glass



Flat Glass Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our flat glass market report covers the following areas:

Flat Glass Market size

Flat Glass Market trends

Flat Glass Market industry analysis

This study identifies the investments in construction projects globally as one of the prime reasons driving the flat glass market growth during the next few years.

Flat Glass Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the flat glass market, including some of the vendors such as AGC Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, CSG Holding Co. Ltd., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., SCHOTT AG, Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., and Vitro SAB De CV Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Flat Glass Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Flat Glass Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist flat glass market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the flat glass market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the flat glass market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of flat glass market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user by Volume

Market segments by volume

Comparison by End-user by volume

Construction Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Automotive Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Solar glass Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user by volume

Market Segmentation by Type by Volume

Market segments by volume

Comparison by Type by volume

Float glass Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Sheet glass Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rolled glass Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type volume

Market Segmentation by Raw Materials

Market segment by raw materials

Sand Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Soda Ash Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Dolomite Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Recycled and Broken Glass Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Raw Materials

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape by Volume

Geographic segmentation by volume

Geographic comparison by volume

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography by volume

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AGC Inc.

Central Glass Co. Ltd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

CSG Holding Co. Ltd.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Koch Industries Inc.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

SCHOTT AG

Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

Vitro SAB De CV

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

