Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between Publicis Groupe S.A. (Paris:PUB) [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2020
170,000 shares
€ 7,478,708.39
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,318
Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,704
Traded volume on buy side on semester: 734,283 shares for 24,240,640.28
Traded volume on sell side on semester: 847,533 shares for 27,235,586.06
As a reminder
the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31st 2019 on the liquidity account
283,250 shares
€ 4,483,762.61
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 994
Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,206
Traded volume on buy side on semester: 487,788 shares for 20,677,742.92
Traded volume on sell side on semester r: 430,538 shares for 18,553,905.54
the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started
0 shares
€ 15,000,000.00
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
