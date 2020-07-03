Artesian Finance Plc - Annual Report and Financial Statements 2019
London, July 3
3 July 2020
Artesian Finance Plc (the "Company") - 2138005DUW411BCF1W88
Annual Report and Financial Statements 2019.
Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2019 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1200152/Artesian_I_YE_2019_30062020_EY.pdf
For further information please contact:
Artesian Finance Plc
125 Wood Street
London EC2V 7AN
spvservices@apexfs.com
