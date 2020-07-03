Anzeige
Freitag, 03.07.2020
ANSCHNALLEN: Neuer Goldfund in Nevada! Explodiert die Aktie schon heute?
03.07.2020
Carnival PLC - Carnival Provides Business Update

Carnival Corporation & plc Provides Business Update And Additional Financial Information For The Second Quarter

MIAMI, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. (EDT); 3 p.m. (BST) to provide a business update.

A simulcast of the call will be available via the company's Web sites at www.carnivalcorp.com and www.carnivalplc.com.

CONTACT: MEDIA: Roger Frizzell, 1 305 406 7862 INVESTOR RELATIONS: Beth Roberts 1 305 406 4832

