A draft public tender offer for the shares and warrants of Mediawan (Paris:MDW) initiated by BidCo Breteuil was filed with the AMF today. In this context, a draft offer document was prepared by the bidder and filed with the AMF today, in accordance with articles 231-13, 231-16 and 231-18 of its General Regulation.

The draft offer document is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and of Mediawan (www.mediawan.com).

The offer and the draft offer document remain subject to review by the AMF.

This press release is not an offer to purchase securities.

This press release was prepared for informational purpose only. It is not an offer to the public. The diffusion of this press release, the Offer and its acceptance may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain countries. The Offer is not made for persons subject to such restrictions, neither directly nor indirectly, and may not be accepted in any way from a country where the Offer would be subject to such restrictions. This press release is not for diffusion in these countries. Consequently, persons in possession of this press release shall inquire about potential applicable local restrictions and comply with them.

BidCo Breteuil and Mediawan exclude all liability in the event of any breach of the applicable legal restrictions by any person.

About Mediawan mediawan.com

Created in late 2015 by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse, Mediawan soon became one of the main independent European studios producing premium content. Mediawan brings together best-in-class talents in audiovisual creation by operating on the entire value chain: production of drama, documentary and animated original content (Mediawan Originals and Mediawan Animation), distribution of audiovisual content (Mediawan Rights), and publishing of channels and digital services (Mediawan Thematics). Mediawan currently gathers 30 production labels.

Eligible to PEA-PME ISIN code: FR0013247137/Ticker: MDW

1 Non-definitive corporate name of the company created by the founders of Mediawan, named "Mediawan Alliance" in the previous press release.

