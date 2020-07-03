The global stationary lead-acid battery market size is expected to grow by USD 4.86 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

The market is driven by the increased investment in green telecom. In addition, the growing demand for absorbed glass mat lead-acid batteries is anticipated to boost the growth of the stationary lead-acid battery market.

Growing population and rapid advances in technology have resulted in increased mobile and smartphone penetration across countries. The global telecommunication industry has registered a significant surge in its growth, owing to a drop in telecom tariffs due to the intense market competition. The rise in telecom subscriptions has driven the number of telecom tower installations. However. with the rapid increase in solar PV installations in the region, telecom operators are expected to adopt renewable energy to power telecom towers. For instance, telecom tower and infrastructure operators in North America, mostly in the US, are under tremendous pressure to reduce their carbon footprint. Thus, telecom power system manufacturers are expanding their product portfolio with green telecom power systems. The growing demand for green energy in the telecom sector is attracting investments and funding for the R&D of batteries, which is driving the global SLA battery market growth. Lead-acid batteries use 60%-80% of recycled lead, as the energy used to process recycled lead is lesser than used in the extraction of the primary ore. This protects the environment from the toxic effects of lead and plastics and meets the end-user requirements as they are price-sensitive.

Major Five Stationary Lead-Acid Battery Companies:

C&D Technologies Inc.

C&D Technologies Inc. has business operations under various segments, such as VLA (flooded) batteries, VRLA batteries, lithium ion, battery monitoring, racks cabinets, spill containment safety. The company offers Deep-Cycle Flooded, Deep-Cycle AGM, and Deep-Cycle Gel lead-acid batteries through its subsidiary, Trojan Battery Co. The company also offers VLA flooded batteries such as 4LCY, DJ, DJU, JC, and LCZ, among others.

Coslight Technology International Group Co. Ltd.

Coslight Technology International Group Co. Ltd. operates its business through three segments, such as VRLA storage batteries, mining industry, and online games. The company offers a line of products such as OPzS Series, OPzV Series, GFMZ Series, 6-GFM(C) Series, and 6-GFM Series among others.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. has business operations under various segments, such as transortation; motive power; reserve power; and wire, cable and battery accessories. The company offers a line of products such as Deka Unigy I, Deka Unigy II, and Deka Fahrenheit.

EnerSys

EnerSys operates its business through two segments: motive power and reserve power. The company offers a wide range of lead-acid batteries such as CYCLON batteries, DataSafe D batteries, EAS Lithium batteries, Express batteries, and Genesis EP batteries.

Exide Industries Ltd.

Exide Industries Ltd. has business operations under two segments: storage batteries and allied products and life insurance business. The company offers a wide range of valve-regulated lead acid (VRLA) and flooded batteries to serve the telecommunications market. Some of these batteries includes Absolyte GP Batteries, Absolyte GX Batteries, Marathon M Bloc Batteries, and GNB Flooded Classic MCT.

Stationary Lead-Acid Battery End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Telecom

UPS

Others

Stationary Lead-Acid Battery Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

