NeutriSci International Inc: NeutriSci to Complete Share Settlement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2020 / NeutriSci International Inc. (the "Company" or "NeutriSci") (TSXV:NU)(OTCQB:NRXCF)(FRANKFURT:1N9) , an innovative technology company developing products for the nutraceutical industry, announces that it will issue 2,060,534 common shares, at a deemed price of $0.05 per share, in settlement of US$75,833 in consulting services fees for strategic planning, market intelligence initiatives, research, and business referrals owing in connection with an agreement entered into with an arm's length third party on May 29, 2019.

Completion of the share issuance is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and the shares will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period following issuance.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

NEUTRISCI INTERNATIONAL INC.

Glen Rehman

President

NeutriSci International Inc.

Tel: (403) 264-6320

Email: grehman@neutrisci.com

About NeutriSci International Inc.

NeutriSci specializes in the innovation, production, and formulation of nutraceutical products. Established in 2009, NeutriSci's is building sustainable sales models with Convenience, Chain Drug, and Mass Market and Supermarket retailers for neuenergy, the Company's natural energy and focus supplement that has at its core, the beneficial effects of blueberries. For more information, please visit: www.neutrisci.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Statements in this press release have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Products or ingredients are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE: NeutriSci International Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/596207/NeutriSci-to-Complete-Share-Settlement