Perisson Petroleum Corporation: Perisson Announces Extension of Q1 2020 Filing Deadline Due to COVID-19

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2020 / Perisson Petroleum Corporation Limited ("Perisson" or the "Corporation") today announces that, pursuant to the exemption provided in Alberta Securities Commission Blanket Order 51-517 -Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements published on March 23, 2020, and the equivalent substantively harmonized temporary exemptions in other jurisdictions (collectively, the "Filing Relief"), it will further postpone the filing of its interim consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 (together, the "Interim Documents"). According to the Filing Relief, a person or company required to make certain filings during the period from March 23, 2020 to June 1, 2020 has an additional 45 days from the deadline otherwise applicable to make the filing. Perisson now expects to file its Interim Documents no later than July 15, 2020. As required by the Filing Relief, Perisson has disclosed the only material business developments since June 1, 2020 (the date of the last news release required by the Filing Relief) in its press release dated June 12, 2020. Other than as previously disclosed by the Company in news releases, including the information herein, there are no other material business developments since June 1, 2020, the date of the Company's last news release announcing the delay in filing of the Interim Documents.

About Perisson Petroleum Corporation

Perisson Petroleum Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and trades under the symbol "POG." The Corporation has ownership in certain oil and gas producing properties in the Twining and Wainwright areas of Alberta, Canada. The Company also holds a 100% working interest in the VMM-17 block, a license located in the prolific, stable, oil-producing region of the Middle Magdalena Basin in central Colombia.

