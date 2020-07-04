Anzeige
Samstag, 04.07.2020
ANSCHNALLEN: Neuer Goldfund in Nevada! Explodiert die Aktie schon heute?
NeutriSci International Inc: NeutriSci Retracts July 3rd News Release

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2020 / NeutriSci International Inc. (the "Company" or "NeutriSci") (TSXV:NU)(OTCQB:NRXCF)(FRANKFURT:1N9) announces that its news release issued on July 3, 2020 with respect to a debt settlement was issued in error and shareholders should disregard the earlier disclosure.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of
NEUTRISCI INTERNATIONAL INC.

Glen Rehman

President
NeutriSci International Inc.
Tel: (403) 264-6320
Email: grehman@neutrisci.com

About NeutriSci International Inc.

NeutriSci specializes in the innovation, production, and formulation of nutraceutical products. Established in 2009, NeutriSci's is building sustainable sales models with Convenience, Chain Drug, and Mass Market and Supermarket retailers for neuenergy, the Company's natural energy and focus supplement that has at its core, the beneficial effects of blueberries. For more information, please visit: www.neutrisci.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements in this press release have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Products or ingredients are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE: NeutriSci International Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/596252/NeutriSci-Retracts-July-3rd-News-Release

