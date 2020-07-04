Technavio has been monitoring the automotive timing belt market and it is poised to grow by 33.31 mn units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB SKF, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., B&B Manufacturing, Continental AG, Gates Industrial Corp. Plc, General Motors Co., MAHLE GmbH, Schaeffler AG, The Carlstar Group LLC, and The Goodyear Tire Rubber Co. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing demand for high-performance vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities, emergence of GDI engines will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The increasing demand for high-performance vehicles has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, emergence of GDI engines might hamper market growth.
Automotive Timing Belt Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Automotive Timing Belt Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- OEMs
- Aftermarket
- Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicles
- Commercial Vehicles
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Automotive Timing Belt Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive timing belt market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Timing Belt Market Size
- Automotive Timing Belt Market Trends
- Automotive Timing Belt Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the need for replacement of old and damaged timing belts as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive timing belt market growth during the next few years.
Automotive Timing Belt Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive timing belt market, including some of the vendors such as AB SKF, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., B&B Manufacturing, Continental AG, Gates Industrial Corp. Plc, General Motors Co., MAHLE GmbH, Schaeffler AG, The Carlstar Group LLC, and The Goodyear Tire Rubber Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive timing belt market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automotive Timing Belt Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive timing belt market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive timing belt market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive timing belt market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive timing belt market vendors
